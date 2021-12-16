Broncos Acquire Former All-Pro, Pro Bowl Defender

Skip to main content
    December 16, 2021
    Broncos Ink S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, WR Travis Fulgham to Practice Squad

    Clinton-Dix was a second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler in 2016.
    It's not too often you're able to pluck a former NFL all-star off the scrap heap, yet that's exactly what the Denver Broncos did on Wednesday, signing veteran safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to the practice squad.

    The Broncos also added wide receiver Travis Fulgham to the practice squad, the team announced.

    A 2014 first-round pick (No. 21 overall) of the Packers, Clinton-Dix has 98 games (90 starts) of career NFL experience, with 522 combined tackles, 33 pass deflections, 16 interceptions, 5.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles to his name, spread between stints in Green Bay, Washington, Chicago, and, most recently, Las Vegas.

    His best season came in 2016 when Clinton-Dix posted 62 solo tackles, seven pass breakups, and five INTs, earning second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors.

    Though a shell of his former playmaking self, the 29-year-old insures the Broncos with safeties Kareem Jackson (back) and Caden Sterns (shoulder/neck) nursing injuries and P.J. Locke currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Jackson and Sterns both missed practice Wednesday, thrusting Jamar Johnson into first-string reps opposite Justin Simmons.

    Fulgham, 26, is in his third NFL campaign. Drafted 184th overall by the Lions in 2019, the Old Dominion product caught 38 passes for 539 yards and four touchdowns for the Eagles last season. He was cut from Philadelphia's practice squad in October and spent the previous two months on the Miami Dolphins' practice team, from which he was released on Monday.

    Fulgham is the fourth WR to land on Denver's taxi squad, joining Tyrie Cleveland, Rico Gafford, and De'Mornay Pierson-El.

