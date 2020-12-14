The combination of humility and heart goes a long way. In that vein, how could Broncos Country not be excited about rookie wideout KJ Hamler after his career game against the Carolina Panthers?

On Sunday, Hamler caught two receptions, both of which were touchdowns, for a grand total of 86 yards as the Denver Broncos escaped Carolina with a 32-27 win.

After having a late-game drop against Kansas City last week, many wondered how the rookie receiver from Penn State would respond to adversity.

“K.C. kind of ate me up for a little bit,” Hamler said in Carolina post-game. “I dropped that ball in the middle and I took it very hard. A lot of my teammates knew I felt like that game was on me. I worked extra hard in practice just doing the right things, asking more questions, getting extra catches after practice and before practice. Just trying to do the little things right because I didn't want to drop that ball again."

Following Sunday’s breakout performance in Carolina, Hamler has now caught 29 receptions for 377 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 13 yards per catch. The 5-foot-9, 178-pound speedster caught his first touchdown of the day on a 37-yard strike from quarterback Drew Lock early in the third quarter.

"The first touchdown, we kind of audibled the play a little bit,” Hamler revealed post-game. "Drew gave me a certain look and told me to run the nine ball (deep vertical route). I just took my release off the line, ducked my head and beat him with speed. Next thing I know the ball's in the air.”

Approximately seven minutes later, Lock found Hamler again on a 49-yard touchdown pass revealing a surging connection between the pair of ex-second-round draft picks. After the game, Hamler revealed his second touchdown was the result of disciplined preparation.

“We haven't thrown that in practice all week," he said. "I was just always staying prepared; you've always got to be prepared. I beat the guy, stuck my head down, same as I did on the last one, and ran full speed to the upright. Next thing I know, it was in the air. I didn't believe it was in the air because we haven't thrown it in practice all week, so I was like, 'Oh my God, I've got to make a play.' Drew put a great ball and I just had to go get it."

Against the Panthers, Lock went 21-of-27 for 280 yards (77.7%) for a career-high four touchdowns. His performance couldn’t come at a more crucial time as the Broncos now have three games left to determine whether Lock is the team's franchise quarterback.

"Drew had a heck of a game today,” said Hamler. “We can do that every week. I think he was on-point today. He's doing his thing; I'm not going to lie about that.”

Hamler who couldn’t praise his teammates enough, also praising offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur’s aggressive play-call on his second touchdown catch.

"I applaud Coach Pat for just staying true today," Hamler said. "I think we all played, and all coached a complete game today. We had some ups and downs, of course, that's football, that's how the game goes. I appreciate Coach Pat for calling that play."

Hamler was drafted in the second round of this year's drat to supplement Denver’s offense with speed and energy. He certainly demonstrated both in Sunday’s big win for the Broncos and appears to be building on-the-job synergy with Lock.

If the two young players can continue to connect on plays, the Broncos should be gaining more first downs and scoring points. But for now, the 21-year-old Hamler prefers to stay humble and grateful for his opportunity to live out his dream.

“Just to be a Bronco, just to be in the NFL is a blessing,” Hamler explained. “You can't take it for granted. You can't take it for granted at all. It's just exciting and there are a lot of emotions."

