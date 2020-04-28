Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

How WR Jerry Jeudy Upgrades Broncos' Offense From Day One

Erick Trickel

Leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft, WR Henry Ruggs was the Alabama player most commonly tied to the Denver Broncos. However, Ruggs ended up getting his name called at pick No. 12 overall before the Broncos' selection at 15, going to the hated divisional-rival Las Vegas Raiders. 

With GM John Elway staying put at 15, despite all the chatter about a trade-up, the Broncos landed the other Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy.

After the selection was made, Elway revealed that Jeudy was Denver's No. 1 WR in the class, which very well may be true. What needs to be remembered, though, at least in the first round, is that every team claims it landed its top-rated player at the position in question. 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

That's without fail every year. It's amazing that with 31 other teams, and other players at said position getting drafted, any team can say that it still landed its No. 1 guy. More often than not, these are PR comments and standard general-manager speak to be taken with a grain of salt. 

Jeudy may have been the Broncos' WR1. Looking at the top-3 WRs in this year's draft class, it was all about the flavor of choice. Each WR had a case to be the top receiver and all three brought very different skills to the table for the teams that drafted them. 

What really matters is that Denver landed a very good WR in Jeudy, who can come in and help Drew Lock and Courtland Sutton from day one. Despite the concerns some might have (and no prospect is 100% free of them), the Broncos got themselves a good WR at pick 15.

How exactly does Jeudy help the Broncos' offense and why was he a good pick? In the video above, I lay it out in-depth and what it all means for Lock and company. 

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos' Best & Worst Picks of 2020 NFL Draft Revealed

Now that the 2020 draft is in the books, it's time to analyze the Broncos' class and also look back on a few missed opportunities.

Erick Trickel

by

Denverkewl

4 Broncos' Veterans on the Bubble Following 2020 NFL Draft

The Broncos added 10 draft picks to the roster via the NFL Draft and it left a handful of veterans on unstable ground.

BobMorris

by

Jimrichard

Denver Broncos' 2020 NFL Draft: Live Blog/Open Thread

Log in and join the live discussion as we live-blog the 2020 NFL Draft. How will it shake out for the Broncos?

Chad Jensen

by

Chilly303

Next Gen Stats Give Broncos Highest-Graded Score in 2020 NFL Draft

Next Gen Stats is buying what John Elway is selling.

Chad Jensen

by

Choibake

Gut Reaction: Why Broncos Fans Should Pump the Brakes on Criticism of Round 3 Picks

The Broncos didn't get consensus praise from the fanbase with their trio of third-round picks. But it's possible fans are focusing on the wrong things.

BobMorris

by

WTFF

Broncos' 2020 Draft Grades Surprisingly Strong from National Perspective

Join us as we do a round-up from around the web to see how major sites and publications graded the Broncos' 2020 draft haul.

Chad Jensen

by

L0ck3

Mile High Huddle Grades Broncos' Complete 2020 NFL Draft Haul

The Mile High Huddle staff gives the Broncos' 2020 NFL Draft haul a complete grade.

MHH Staff

by

Ricky823

What Broncos Fans Need to Know About the Seven 2020 Undrafted Rookies

The Broncos signed seven undrafted rookies following the draft. Fans don't know a lot about this group. Here's what we know for now.

Erick Trickel

by

B'wana Beast

Broncos' Full 2020 NFL Draft Class Unveiled

The Broncos attacked the 2020 NFL Draft with the mandate of building the nest around Drew Lock. Here's the updated list of each pick Denver has made.

Chad Jensen

by

Studlee14

Broncos Select Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy at Pick 15 in the Draft

The Broncos stood pat and ultimately got the receiver they loved in the first round.

Chad Jensen

by

ac64