Gut Reaction: What the Jurrell Casey Trade Means for Broncos

Before free agency is set to begin at 2 pm MDT, the Denver Broncos made their second trade of the week and third since the offseason began. GM John Elway acquired DL Jurrell Casey from the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a seventh-round pick which was originally the No. 237 pick acquired from New England in exchange for CB Duke Dawson last fall.

Casey is coming off five straight Pro-Bowl selections, and immediately fills defensive line needs for the Broncos. In 2019 the 6-foot-1, 305-pound Long Beach native played in 14 games and logged 44 tackles (26 solo, 18 assists), five sacks, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.

Originally a third-round draft pick out of USC in 2011 (Pick 77), Casey has played in 139 career games, and has been a takeaway machine, recording eight forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries throughout his career.

Scheme Fit

The 30-year-old defensive tackle is an ideal fit for head coach Vic Fangio’s defense. Casey has the versatility to halt the rushing attack of opposing offenses (46 career run-stuffs), while terrorizing quarterbacks in the pass rush (51 career sacks).

Casey can play both tackle and defensive end in nickel and dime sub-packages, which should complement Dre’mont Jones and Mike Purcell, if indeed the latter gets re-signed as reports indicate he will. Casey has the reputation for being tough, and his availability and minor injury history made him an ideal candidate for Denver’s defense.

About the Money

The trade comes less than 12 hours after the Broncos missed out on signing defensive lineman D.J. Reader, who is set to get paid $53 million on a four-year deal by Cincinnati. In 2017, the Titans extended Casey to a four-year, $60.4M contract and he’s currently scheduled to earn $11.25M in base salary in 2020.

While Casey is under contract through 2022, there's reason to expect a contract restructure between the Broncos and Casey’s agent Drew Rosenhaus in the near future.

What They're Saying

Former Broncos offensive lineman and current 104.3 The FAN radio host Orlando Franklin commented on the trade, saying that Casey “absolutely dominates offensive linemen during one-on-ones in the pass game and run game. This will greatly benefit pass rushers Von Miller and Bradley Chubb.”

Bottom Line

Casey is a solid addition for the Broncos, especially for a seventh-round draft pick. The move doesn’t come as a 'splash' for Broncos Country, but should be perceived as another box checked for the team.

With Casey in the fold, the Broncos' defensive line can once again complement speed pass rushers Von Miller and Bradley Chubb. Super Bowl 50 showed that when elite pass rushers are paired with dominant interior defensive linemen, the results are crushing for opposing offenses.

Casey has the versatility to move around on the D-line and often covets double teams, which should give Miller and Chubb more one-on-one opportunities. Casey uses a low center of gravity to stuff the run and utilizes leverage to become disruptive on the line of scrimmage.

By not breaking the bank for D.J. Reader, the Broncos will still have the resources to maneuver and operate free agency. Casey is an ideal fit for the Broncos at a good price, making the defensive line tougher in the AFC West.

