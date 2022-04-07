When it comes to NFL shot-callers, pay attention to what they do, not so much what they say. Although Denver Broncos GM George Paton has been relatively transparent, though guarded, in his public remarks, it's still front-office-speak of a kind.

In Denver's case, the team has both said and shown that it is interested in adding more depth on offense. Specifically, the Broncos want more bodies at running back and offensive line.

Look no further than the initial list of top-30 prospects the Broncos have met with, or plan to, ahead of the 2022 NFL draft. Of the eight 9NEWS' Mike Klis has confirmed, five are O-linemen and one is a running back.

ESPN Denver's Jeff Legwold reported this week that the Broncos are "still looking" to add depth behind presumptive starting running back Javonte Williams. Behind Williams, there's not much to speak of when it comes to proven depth.

But no matter how big, strong and brimming with potential Williams is, the Broncos still want to add depth at the position. The initial rush of free agency has passed with Williams, Mike Boone and Damarea Crockett as the only running backs on the roster.

Indeed, Boone seems like the truth but the former Minnesota Viking doesn't have much on his NFL resume and was hardly used in Year 1 as a Bronco. Crockett, outside of special teams, has next-to-no NFL production.

Melvin Gordon continues to languish on the open market after firing his previous agents. The Broncos have expressed an openness to re-sign Gordon but only at the right price.

What price exactly? It's unclear but with Williams in the fold, a new Gordon deal wouldn't even sniff the $8 million APY he got from previous Broncos GM John Elway over two years.

Williams nearly rushed for 1,000 yards in his rookie season as the Broncos' No. 2 running back. That's why, even with a new wide-zone rushing scheme incoming, the Broncos aren't about to go splurge big salary-cap dollars on a veteran, even if his name is Gordon.

New quarterback Russell Wilson only further hammers home the reality that, while the Broncos do need to add some depth behind Williams, there's no reason to spend at running back. Wilson is the tide that'll raise all ships, including the RB-boat.

Expect Paton to use at least one selection on a running back and sign at least one college free agent post-draft. This team needs two more bodies to add to the running back stable and when it comes to that position, if a team will err, it's best to do so on the side of youth. I.E.: the draft.

