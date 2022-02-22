Come February 22, NFL teams can apply the franchise tag to any current unrestricted free agent from their respective teams up until the deadline on March 8. After that, the legal tampering period opens on March 14 with the new league year and official free agency on March 16.

Denver Broncos GM George Paton has had a busy couple of months to open this offseason, assembling a new coaching staff led by head coach Nathaniel Hackett. As the NFL draft approaches in April, there’s no doubt that Paton, Hackett, and their newly assembled coaching cast are preparing to attend the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis next week.

That's where the Broncos brain trust will get an extensive, firsthand scouting look at this year's premier draft prospects. But before Paton fully throws himself into the scouting grind, the world is watching and waiting for the reigning back-to-back NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers to announce his intentions for 2022.

9NEWS' Mike Klis reported on Monday that Denver's offseason attack is somewhat in limbo until Rodgers reveals his plan for 2022 and beyond.

“It’s all on hold for Aaron Rodgers is what’s going on right now,” Klis said on Monday. “I would be surprised if Aaron Rodgers didn’t make his decision this week, as far as whether or not he goes back to Green Bay or he makes himself available to the other teams.”

Following the Green Bay Packers' bizarre 13-10 home playoff defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers in January, Rodgers made his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show and explained that the franchise tag period would serve as a practical timeline to determine whether he’ll return for his 18th NFL season.

“I understand that my decision does impact a number of other people and I want to be very sensitive to that,” Rodgers said. “I’ll definitely make a decision sooner than later.”

One of those people that will be directly impacted by Rodgers’ decision is his five-time Pro Bowl teammate Davante Adams. The All-Pro wide receiver is set to be an unrestricted free and will unquestionably command an elite and, quite possibly, the richest contract at his position.

Sure, the Packers could tag Adams, but that’d likely force Rodgers out of town as both men have been connected to the Broncos since my report at the Shrine Bowl last month. Green Bay is also in financial trouble as the team is approximately $51 million over the projected salary cap which doesn’t include the 2022 draft class or any free-agent signings.

Meanwhile, Denver is projected to have approximately $47.6M in cap space in 2022, after Paton rolled over $11M in unused cap from last season. As Rodgers Watch continues across the NFL, the oddsmakers and rumor mill continue to assert Denver as the ideal landing spot for the veteran QB.

There’s plenty of smoke, so there has to be some inkling of flames, right?

“If he makes himself available, the Broncos go to the front of the line for a lot of reasons,” said Klis. "The bigger reason would be Nathaniel Hackett, the head coach here, that was his coach and offensive coordinator the past three years. And, he wouldn’t have to change offensive systems—same West Coast principles that he’s been operating for the Green Bay Packers to great success by the way.”

Salary cap surplus? Check. Former OC hired as head coach? Check. Loads of untapped youthful talent? Check.

It’s fair to say the stars have already started to align for a blockbuster Broncos trade acquisition. But it’s important to remember that Paton isn’t a man that flies by the seat of his pants.

He’s a hardened scout that has transformed himself into an in-touch and prepared executive tasked with always having a contingency plan in the event of an emergency audible.

“Then after Aaron Rodgers, plan B is Russell Wilson,” Klis explained. “After that is the Jimmy Garoppolo, Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray types. Jameis Winston maybe, and then you look at the draft.”

