Interpreting the Bold Message Elway Sent Drew Lock via Broncos' Offseason Maneuvers

With the 2020 NFL Draft officially in the rear-view, the message GM John Elway telegraphed came through loud and clear to Drew Lock: You are our plan.

The Denver Broncos indeed built the nest around Lock and the results speak for themselves. Elway drafted two dynamic wide receivers back-to-back in Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler but he didn't stop there.

Elway selected a day-one starting center in round three in Lloyd Cushenberry and when it came time to make their fourth-round pick, the Broncos' GM picked up the phone and actually called Lock. Elway wanted the 411 on one of Lock's former teammates at Mizzou, Albert Okwuegbunam, whom the Broncos had rated high on their board.

Lock went to bat for Albert O. and the Broncos selected the fast, play-making tight end at pick 118. The Broncos would make two more selections in the final rounds of the draft to bolster the offensive nest around Lock.

However, it turns out that Albert O. pick wasn't the only draft choice Lock directly influenced. In fact, on the doorstep of draft night, Lock had a conversation with offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and it didn't take long for the chat to turn to draft goals.

In an appearance on 104.3 The FAN's flagship show The Drive, we learned what Lock and his new OC discussed as it related to the draft.

"He was like, 'Going into the draft, man, what are you thinking?' I was like, 'You know what, when you look around the league, when teams have speed, they tend to score a lot of points,'" Lock said. "I was like, 'You know what, if you could just grab some speed here and there, I think we're going to be pretty.'"

The Broncos obliged with gusto.

Jeudy might not have been the fastest wideout in the draft but he runs slightly faster than Courtland Sutton with 4.45-speed. Hamler is a lightning bolt on the field, and while he didn't run at the Combine and had his pro day cancelled, his unofficial 40 time was purported to be 4.27 seconds.

However, based on their own speed tests watching his tape, the Broncos actually believe Hamler is even faster than that. Albert O. not only has those two years of experience and chemistry playing with Lock at Mizzou but his 4.49-speed is actually faster than first-rounder Noah Fant.

Combined with the infusion of talent on the O-line interior, including free-agent mercenary Graham Glasgow and Cushenberry, Elway used his keen eye and experience as a Hall-of-Fame quarterback to put the talent in just the right places, including at running back. After the draft, Elway revealed how relieved he was to have a franchise-caliber guy under center that the Broncos could actually build around.

Lock is feeling the love right now. Elway made several serious investments into Lock, both in free agency and the draft.

On Friday, Lock told The Drive, “They have a plan, it seems like it revolves around me and I’m going to make sure that doesn’t go to waste."

It's gonna be fun to see how this plan takes shape, especially with a new offensive coordinator in tow.

