Conflicting Reports Emerge on Broncos-Jalen Reagor Trade Rumor

Denver could be in the WR market. Or not.

The Denver Broncos are eyeing a trade for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor. Or are they?

Such scuttlebutt began Monday when former Eagles beat writer Matt Lombardo reported the Broncos are interested in acquiring Reagor after losing WR Tim Patrick to a season-ending ACL tear.

"[General manager George] Paton and the Broncos have shown interest in Reagor, league sources have told Heavy, so perhaps Denver can find a way to maximize the TCU alum, and the Eagles can add yet another asset to Howie Roseman’s bountiful 2023 NFL draft war chest," Lombardo wrote.

The rumor spread throughout Twitter before reaching KOA Radio insider Benjamin Allbright, who clarified it's not "entirely true" and that Denver has "no overt interest."

The 21st overall pick of the 2020 draft, Reagor is yet to meet expectations in Philadelphia, catching 64 passes for 695 yards and three touchdowns across 28 games, including 24 starts. He's also struggled with drop issues, infamously botching two potential TDs in the final minute of a Week 12 defeat last season.

Reagor hasn't been allowed to rest on his laurels from TCU, where the 5-foot-11, 197-pound wideout twice was an All-Big 12 second-team selection — nor the NFL Scouting Combine, where he clocked a 4.47-second forty time and recorded a 42.0-inch vertical jump.

Instead, entering a critical year three, Reagor finds himself on the outside of the Eagles' roster bubble and, evidently, firmly on the trade block.

"It's a humbling experience, 'cause you go from a first-rounder to you're battling," Reagor admitted Wednesday. "But I like challenges, though."

The Broncos are likely to resist Reagor's services, at least until evaluating their smorgasbord of in-house options to replace Patrick — Kendall Hinton, Seth Williams, Travis Fulgham, Brandon Johnson, and Trey Quinn among them.

Should those alternatives prove unsatisfactory, perhaps Denver kicks Reagor's tires at the cost of relative chump change.

“It’s probably not much more than a sixth or seventh-round pick, at this point," an NFL head coach told Lombardo regarding projected trade value. "He just hasn’t had the production to justify anything more than being a flier.”

