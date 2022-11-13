The Denver Broncos have been embroiled in a punt-fest at Nissan Stadium. The Tennessee Titans have been stingy defensively, and the Broncos have traded blows drive after drive.

The punt-fest came to a merciful end in the second quarter when Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson hit undrafted rookie wideout Jalen Virgil down the left sideline, at which point, the kid turned on the jets for a 66-yard touchdown.

Check it out.

It was literally Virgil's first NFL catch. With KJ Hamler out of this game, the Broncos needed their other speedster to make an impact. Virgil did that with gusto.

Earlier this week, head coach Nathaniel Hackett teased a Virgil debut with Hamler not expected to play.

"Just like any time somebody gets injured, it's the next man up," Hackett said Thursday. "I think that he's done a good job up to this point, working hard, studying, working hard on the practice field for our scout team looks, and jumping in with us when the ones are going. For him, it might be time and he has to get out there and show us all the things that he's got.”

You go, rook.

