Javonte Williams is the captain (of the backfield) now.

With starting running back Melvin Gordon (hip/shoulder) listed as doubtful, Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio confirmed Williams is likely to see the "bulk" of work against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

"Javonte would get the bulk of it but [RB] Mike [Boone] would go in there some,” Fangio said Friday.

This would be the first-career start for Williams, the team's second-round rookie bulldozer who's totaled 568 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 117 carries, averaging 4.9 yards per tote across 11 games. He's currently grading out as Pro Football Focus' No. 24 RB among 59 qualifiers.

Williams should blow past his season-high in touches (17) versus a Chiefs defense allowing 6.05 yards per play, the second-worst mark in the NFL. As a collective, Kansas City surrenders 111.6 rushing yards per game, placing 15th among all teams. Conversely, Denver's offense ranks 18th and 14th in YPP and ground YPG, respectively.

The 6-5 Broncos will march into Arrowhead Stadium, with the AFC West division lead at stake, as 9.5-point underdogs. To spring the upset, they must control the clock, keeping the Chiefs' defense on the field — and Patrick Mahomes on the sideline. To do that, they'll need a dominant effort from Williams under the primetime lights.

The confidence level for such an endeavor?

“Really high,” Fangio said.

