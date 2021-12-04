Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Broncos Rookie RB Javonte Williams to Handle 'Bulk' of Workload vs. Chiefs

    The backfield belongs to Pookie in Week 13.
    Author:

    Javonte Williams is the captain (of the backfield) now.

    With starting running back Melvin Gordon (hip/shoulder) listed as doubtful, Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio confirmed Williams is likely to see the "bulk" of work against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

    "Javonte would get the bulk of it but [RB] Mike [Boone] would go in there some,” Fangio said Friday.

    What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

    This would be the first-career start for Williams, the team's second-round rookie bulldozer who's totaled 568 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 117 carries, averaging 4.9 yards per tote across 11 games. He's currently grading out as Pro Football Focus' No. 24 RB among 59 qualifiers.

    Williams should blow past his season-high in touches (17) versus a Chiefs defense allowing 6.05 yards per play, the second-worst mark in the NFL. As a collective, Kansas City surrenders 111.6 rushing yards per game, placing 15th among all teams. Conversely, Denver's offense ranks 18th and 14th in YPP and ground YPG, respectively.

    Read More

    The 6-5 Broncos will march into Arrowhead Stadium, with the AFC West division lead at stake, as 9.5-point underdogs. To spring the upset, they must control the clock, keeping the Chiefs' defense on the field — and Patrick Mahomes on the sideline. To do that, they'll need a dominant effort from Williams under the primetime lights.

    The confidence level for such an endeavor?

    “Really high,” Fangio said.

    Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

    Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

    Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

    Javonte Williams
    News

    Broncos Rookie RB Javonte Williams to Handle 'Bulk' of Workload vs. Chiefs

    19 minutes ago
    Denver Broncos offensive tackle Quinn Bailey (75) guards Arizona Cardinals linebacker Vontarrius Dora (54) in the second quarter at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.
    Film

    Film Room: Evaluating Broncos OT Quinn Bailey's First Action

    1 hour ago
    Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) sets the play against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at AT&T Stadium.
    News

    Here's Why the Time-of-Possession Battle is Crucial for Broncos to Beat Chiefs

    2 hours ago
    Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) celebrates after sacking Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum (4) in the second half at Arrowhead Stadium.
    News

    3 Keys to a Broncos' Victory Over Chiefs on SNF

    18 hours ago
    Drew Lock
    News

    3 Reasons Drew Lock's Days in Denver are Numbered

    21 hours ago
    Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) dives into the end zone past Denver Broncos inside linebacker Kenny Young (41) and inside linebacker Baron Browning (56) in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    Analytics Reveal Why LB Baron Browning, not Kenny Young, is Broncos' Defensive Centerpiece

    22 hours ago
    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium.
    News

    Mile High Roundtable: Broncos at Chiefs | Week 13 | Predictions & Picks

    Dec 3, 2021
    Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) calls for the ball in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    3 Signs the Broncos' Offense has Turned the Corner

    Dec 3, 2021
    Broncos Positional Priorities for 2022 Offseason
    News

    Broncos GM George Paton has Scouted 4 2022 QB Prospects in Person

    Dec 2, 2021