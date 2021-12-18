Broncos Reach Final Decision on Javonte Williams for Week 15

Skip to main content
    Fangio: No Limitation on Broncos RB Javonte Williams for Week 15 vs. Bengals

    Williams missed Thursday's practice with a leg injury.
    Author:

    There's good news and bad news as it pertains to the Denver Broncos' Week 15 injury report.

    The good news: rookie running back Javonte Williams returned to practice Friday after sitting out Thursday's session with a minor leg issue. Despite his questionable tag, Williams should play and have no limitation against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High, head coach Vic Fangio affirmed.

    “Yes, he’s fine," said Fangio.

    Williams, fresh off a two-touchdown performance in Week 14, would handle a normal workload behind veteran starter Melvin Gordon (hip/shoulder/thumb), who, too, is nursing wear-and-tear. The duo may find tough sledding ahead versus Cincinnati's fourth-ranked run defense, which allows only 93.1 ground yards per game.

    Now for the bad news: starting defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones and inside linebacker Kenny Young are considered doubtful to face the Bengals. Jones suffered a foot injury amid last Sunday's blowout of the Lions while Young remains in the NFL's concussion protocol. Neither player practiced this week.

    Read More

    Jones' absence is a killer as he's arguably Denver's most dominant front-seven defenseman. The 2019 third-rounder totaled three tackles for loss, two sacks, two quarterback hits, and one pass deflection against the Lions, and currently ranks as Pro Football Focus' No. 32 interior defender among 126 qualifiers.

    With Jones sidelined, DeShawn Williams will be thrust into a starting role opposite DE Shelby Harris. Shamar Stephen and perhaps Aaron Patrick are also likely to pick up snaps.

    Young, who arrived via midseason trade from the Rams, has re-energized Fangio's unit but falls victim to the same injury bug that previously claimed starting ILBs Alexander Johnson and Josey Jewell, both of whom suffered season-ending torn pectorals.

    Thus, flanking rookie ILB Baron Browning against the Bengals will be a concoction of Jonas Griffith, Micah Kiser, and Justin Strnad.

