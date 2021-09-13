Report: Broncos Get Unexpected Prognosis on Jerry Jeudy Injury

Relatively speaking, the Denver Broncos got good news on injured wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Jeudy, carted off during Denver's Week 1 over the Giants, sustained a high-ankle sprain and is projected to miss a "minimum" of 6-8 weeks, KOA Radio's Benjamin Allbright reported Sunday evening.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero previously reported Jeudy underwent X-rays that came back negative.

A sophomore breakout candidate, Jeudy left the game following an awkward third-quarter tackle in which his right leg was trapped underneath him. At first glance, it had the makings of a severe ankle injury — possibly a season-ending fracture — as he was unable to put any weight on his appendage.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

In his postgame press conference, Broncos head coach Vic Fangio confirmed the initial diagnosis while cautioning that Jeudy will face additional testing.

"All I know is that right now they're saying it’s a high ankle sprain, but you guys know how that goes," Fangio said. "That could change, but that's what I'm being told."

Jeudy finished the 27-13 defeat as Denver's leading receiver with 72 yards on six catches.

The 2020 first-round pick is likely to be placed on injured reserve, ruling him out for at least three games. Depending on the severity of his ailment, Jeudy could return as soon as Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns. It's likely he's back in the starting lineup by the Broncos' Week 11 bye.

With Jeudy on the shelf, Tim Patrick will step into a starting role opposite Courtland Sutton. Patrick logged four receptions for 39 yards against the Giants. Primary slot WR K.J. Hamler, who totaled 41 yards on three grabs, should also see an uptick in snaps.

But there's no mitigating the early-year gut-punch.

"He means a lot to this offense," Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said of Jeudy. "You watch him, he's creating separation in the pass game. He's making tough catches across the middle. He’s getting open for us on third downs, different things. So, he's a guy who means a lot to this offense, a lot to this team and we’ll continue to pray for him and can't wait to get him back."

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!