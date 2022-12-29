Broncos Interim HC Rosburg 'Really Confident' in Russell Wilson

In his final act as Broncos head coach, Nathaniel Hackett opted to yank quarterback Russell Wilson amid the 51-14 Christmas Day loss at Los Angeles, raising questions over whether Wilson, ever struggling, would start Denver's last two (meaningless) games.

That is, until Hackett was fired and replaced by interim HC Jerry Rosburg, who affirmed in no uncertain terms that the polarizing passer will be under center against the Chiefs in Week 17.

"Russell Wilson is our starting quarterback and will be our starting quarterback,” Rosburg told reporters Wednesday.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

It was a valid question after Wilson imploded in front of a nationally televised audience, tossing three interceptions, taking six sacks, and recording a career-worst 3.5 QBR — a dismal performance, in a string of 2022 duds, that contributed to Hackett's dismissal.

For the year, we're reminded the $245 million signal-caller has as many touchdowns (12) as bathrooms adorning his Colorado mansion.

"It’s been a crazy season [with a] ton of injuries and a ton of everything else, but the reality is that I wish I could have played better for him, too," Wilson said Wednesday of Hackett. "I wish I could have played at the standard and the level that I have always played at and know how to play at."

Ironically, one of Wilson's better efforts came against Kansas City on Dec. 11, when he went 23-of-36 for 247 yards and a season-high three TDs, mounting a furious comeback that fell just short in Denver's 34-28 defeat.

Rosburg is hopeful of an encore — and that, unlike his predecessor, won't need to turn to backup Brett Rypien.

“We’re going to do everything we can to put a game plan in place for Russell Wilson to be successful," Rosburg said. "I’m really confident talking to our offensive coaches over the course of the last two days and going through the meetings with them and the walkthroughs. I’m really confident that we’re going to be able to do that.”

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Get your Broncos tickets from SI Tickets HERE!