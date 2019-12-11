Elway Reveals What Implications can be Drawn From Drew Lock's Emergence

The feeling that almost every Denver Broncos fan had last Sunday was one of relief in knowing that the quarterback position no longer feels like a giant question mark for this team. Drew Lock’s historic performance was that authoritative.

While some in the media and blogosphere are wringing their hands about fans not getting too carried away with the Lock hype in the wake of just a two-game sample size, the reality is, the rookie second-rounder not only passed the eye test but also produced on the field with gusto.

Lock finished in Houston last week with an 81.4 completion percentage, 309 passing yards and three touchdowns, while throwing one rookie interception. He became the first player in NFL history to eclipse both 300 yards passing and three passing touchdowns in his first career road start. It earned him the praise of his teammates, the admiration of the fanbase and a nomination for the NFL’s Rookie of the Week.

The public talking points of the coaches, however, have taken on a different posture. Head coach Vic Fangio pumped the brakes in a big way on drawing any long-term conclusions from Lock’s impressive debut, while acknowledging how pleased he is with the rookie’s outstanding progress.

But what about the man who drafted him and the man who purportedly told Lock at the Senior Bowl last January that he’d be a top-10 pick? While it didn’t shake out that way for Lock, GM John Elway did eventually get his guy by trading up in the second round to draft the former SEC star at pick 42.

In his weekly sit-down with Broncos TV, Elway shared his reaction to Lock’s impressive two-game sample size and talked about the mindset with which the Broncos are viewing the young signal-caller and his place with the team.

“I think we see that physically, he can play in the NFL and has a chance to be a very good quarterback,” Elway told Phil Milani. “We’ll just have to take it one step at a time and see how he continues to improve. But obviously, with what we’ve seen in the first two games, it’s not too big for him.”

No doubt, the stage didn’t seem too big, nor did the moment overwhelm Lock. Instead, we saw a young quarterback who seemed to thrive on the obstacles and challenge of competing against a playoff-caliber team in a hostile environment under the bright NFL lights. Wasn’t that enough for Elway and company to draw any post-2019 implications?

“Again, getting back to the physical side of it, he’s got that ability,” Elway said. “So we’ll continue to take strides each week but we’re excited to see where Drew is obviously.”

You bet your bottom dollar Elway is excited. He has to be thrilled at this point.

Just four short seasons since the colossal Paxton Lynch first-round bust, for Elway to see a quarterback that he drafted high not only play well and shoulder the enormous expectations that come with being the purported next face of the franchise, but also break NFL records in just his second career start and quickly draw the support of his veteran teammates, the front-office czar has to be pleased as punch.

As a fan, you felt relief and excitement. Now multiply that relief times 10 and it might approach what Elway felt on Sunday after seeing Lock dissect an 8-4 opponent in their own house.

Internally, the message might be different. Publicly, Elway is taking the posture of cautious optimism. But clearly, Elway was more-than-pleased to see Lock embrace his opportunity with such aplomb, especially in the wake of a sprained throwing thumb and 10-week exile on injured reserve.

“He did it on the road against a good football team,” Elway said. “I think it was something going on—dealing with the crowd noise—but [he] really did a nice job. The team played very well around him. The offensive line did a nice job. Noah [Fant] had a great game, played very well, made some big plays. It was an all-around good game and it was good to see Drew take that next step.”

That’s one of the most encouraging aspects of Lock’s emergence — seeing the players not only coalesce and close ranks around the young QB, but seeing how his influence palpably elevated the intensity and performance of the entire team. A franchise quarterback is the tide that raises all ships, after all.

You’re seeing that unfold in real time with Lock under center. Even though he’s a rookie, the players are rallying around him and it’s likely due to his swagger, confidence and truly childlike joy in playing the game. It’s as inspiring as it is infectious, especially for players who’ve weathered the dark depredations of the last three-plus seasons.

Manna from heaven.

Next up, however, is both an emotional and physical test unlike anything Lock has faced before. A trip back home to Kansas City to take on a team he grew up rooting for, in front of local fans who at one time likely cheered Lock on at Lee’s Summit High School and the University of Missouri, and vs. a team who’s lived inside the Broncos’ heads rent-free for more than four years.

No one saw Lock’s performance at NRG Stadium in Houston coming. But it's doubtful the Chiefs will be caught quite so unawares. The Drew Lock vs. Patrick Mahomes matchup we’ll see unfold on Sunday could be a preview of the tectonic head-to-head battles that could decide the AFC West in the years to come.

“It’s always a very difficult place to play,” Elway said. "Obviously, it’s been a tremendous rivalry for a long, long time. They’re a very good football team. They’ve got the AFC West already wrapped up. We know that they’re the team that we’re going to have to continue to go through to get to our goals, and that’s to win the AFC West. Patrick Mahomes is a great player and they’re playing well as a team. It’ll be a great test for us but also know that, you know what, we’ve got to figure out a way to win in Kansas City.”

Mission: Improbable.

But after seeing how Lock performed head-to-head with Deshaun Watson, one of the NFL’s top-5 young QBs, we probably shouldn’t completely rule out an upset over Mahomes. Just don't count on it.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.