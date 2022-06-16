New Broncos OC Singles Out TE Albert Okwuegbunam

Attempting to read the tea leaves after only voluntary OTAs and a short burst of compulsory mini-camp is a tad futile. Much will change during training camp and tweaks on the offensive side of the ball are to be expected as the new outside zone system beds in.

That being said, one thing which really popped visually during OTAs was how many times Wilson looked towards tight end Albert Okwuegbunam with the deep ball and it could be an early outlier. Two clear branches appear to be shooting off the tree; first, Wilson is establishing trust in the Broncos' top tight end, and second, the Nathaniel Hackett-designed offense appears to favor using Albert O’s speed to break bigger plays downfield.

Offensive Coordinator Justin Outten has been impressed with what Okwuegbunam has brought to the table thus far. Physical attributes are the least of the coaching staff's concerns when it comes to Okwuegbunam, but handling the mental challenges of playing tight end in the NFL is notoriously tough.

Outten admitted how he’s seen a major leap forwards, especially when it came to the mental side of mastering his position during recent practices.

“[TE] Albert [Okwuegbunam] has really stepped up mentally,” Outten insisted. “Thisplaybook is not easy and then with the position that he plays, you know he took a gigantic step during that second week of OTAs.”

It's been an open secret the Broncos are sitting on an unpolished gem ever since Okwuegbunam arrived with the team back in 2020. Making the decision to trade former starting option Noah Fant to the Seattle Seahawks essentially means that Okwuegbunam has to be a complete player in both the passing and run games.

Multi-tasking is definitely within his skill set according to his offensive coordinator, who is growing in confidence that he can master both disciplines and build on his strong offseason showing.

“I thought that he did a really good job of owning his job and not trying to do too much,” Outten explained. “I thought he did a really good job in the run game protection and the pass game, opening up and rolling. He’s a very talented player and a very explosive player and just honing in on the details that allow him to come through with all of his talent instead of just limiting himself to one aspect or the other.”

It will count nearly as much as anything else for Okwuegbunam to exhibit the sheer willingness to put his grill in the chest of fast-rushing defensive lineman. Okwuegbunam has to deal with the likes of Bradley Chubb getting up close and personal on a daily basis, so it gives Outten every reason to believe that trial by fire can ultimately prove beneficial for No. 85, and certainly in terms of developing him as a blocker.

“That’s the challenging part – putting your face on somebody, an edge guy like [OLBBradley] Chubb, and running your feet,” Outten detailed. “The willingness is definitely there, and it keeps going up each and every day. That’s exciting to see.”