If the Denver Broncos are going to beat the Tennessee Titans on the road, it'll be because of the team's ability to overcome yet another key personnel loss. Saturday evening, KOARadio's Benjamin Allbright reported that starting safety Justin Simmons has been ruled out with a knee.

"Per source: Despite earlier optimism this week... safety Justin Simmons is going to be OUT tomorrow vs Tennessee Titans. PJ Locke in line to start in his place," Allbright tweeted.

Simmons suffered a knee sprain in Week 8's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. He popped up on the injury report on Wednesday.

The Broncos hoped that Simmons would be able to go on Sunday in Nashville, but it's not to be. P.J. Locke steps into the starting role with Caden Sterns on injured reserve with a hip injury.

It's been that kind of a season for Denver. Football is a violent sport with a high attrition rate, but the Broncos have been uniquely affected by the injury bug this season.

It's hard to win in the NFL when stars and starters like running back Javonte Williams, left tackle Garett Bolles, rush linebacker Randy Gregory, center Lloyd Cushenberry III, cornerback Ronald Darby, and wideout Tim Patrick are on IR. Of that grip of impact players, only Gregory is expected back at some point this season.

That doesn't even mention key role players like the aforementioned Sterns on IR, along with running backs Mike Boone and Damarea Crockett, long-snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer, and special teams ace Aaron Patrick, the last of whom also happens to be a rush linebacker (another devastated position group), nor does it account for guys who've missed games like Simmons (a month spent on IR already), tight end Greg Dulcich, and quarterback Russell Wilson.

The Broncos aren't sure yet whether Tennessee will start quarterback Ryan Tannehill on Sunday. If Tannehill plays, Simmons' absence could be felt more keenly. If Tannehill can't go, it'll be rookie Malik Willis, a dual-threat quarterback out of Liberty.



Stay tuned.

