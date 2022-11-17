The last time an NFL team possessed the worst offense in points scored and the best defense in points allowed, the United States was still reeling from the conclusion of World War II. There were just 10 teams in the league at that time, and for the first time since 1946, the Denver Broncos possess the bizarre pairing of defensive success and offensive ineptitude.

Although silver linings are hard to find with the 3-6 Broncos as a team, first-year defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero continues to be the glue for a unit that is improving in each game, no matter the obstacle.

During the bye week, GM George Paton traded rush linebacker Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins for draft capital, leaving the Broncos' defense thin on the pass-rushing side with Randy Gregory on injured reserve.

Evero responded last week against the Tennessee Titans by utilizing lineman Dre’Mont Jones as a defensive end and sometimes as an outside linebacker in a two-point stance. Second-round rookie pass rusher Nik Bonitto recorded a sack against Tennessee, while newly-acquired Colorado native Jacob Martin earned his first sack as a Bronco.

Denver's secondary was missing its All-Pro Safety Justin Simmons, who was held out last week due to a knee sprain suffered in Week 8 before the bye. Nevertheless, P.J. Locke, Essang Bassey, and other substitution players continue to pick up the slack game in and game out. This is a direct result of preparation, synergy, and the development of the defense, not just the starters.

But at least one defensive reinforcement will be available this week when the Broncos match up against the 2-7 Las Vegas Raiders in the Mile High City.

“I’m excited to play on Sunday,” Simmons said on Wednesday at UCHealth Training Center. “I’m basically as close to 100 percent as you are going to get at this point of the season.”

Simmons will lead a defense that has allowed 149 points this season, which is ranked first in the NFL. That averages out to 16.5 points per game that Evero’s stingy defense has allowed.

Denver held Titans running back Derrick Henry to 53 rushing yards en route to a 17-10 loss on the road. Clearly, the Broncos' defense is doing its part to win football games, but the unit will have to play better to makeup for Denver’s anemic offense.

“We could be—I’m not going to say a lot better, but you can be better,” Simmons said. “Just to use the last game as an example—did we accomplish the No. 1 goal, which was to stop the run? Yes, but we gave up way too much in the passing game."

Denver's defensive captain wasn't done as he addressed the (offensive) elephant in the room.

"You can talk about the offensive stuff and all that, but those things on defense we can control," Simmons said. "At the end of the day, it’s not like we’re losing games 3-0. We’re getting scored on, regardless of what those stats look like, defensively. First place and this, this, this, and that. There is still room for improvement and that has to be our mindset.”

While Simmons stays true to his first-class captain’s demeanor, there is unquestionably frustration on the defense’s side of the locker room as Russell Wilson’s offense averages a pathetic 14.5 points per game.

So, what’s the secret for a Broncos defense that refuses to fold under severe stretches of distress and criticism?

Perhaps it’s the collective buy-in that Evero operates his side of the ball with. Second-year cornerback Patrick Surtain II is a top-three candidate for Defensive Player of the Year, while some of his other teammates, like the aforementioned Jones, are in a contract season fighting for their respective careers.

Or maybe it’s the fact that Denver defenders can enjoy the fruits of their labors in real-time on a three-and-out, pass deflection, or sack. Either way, Simmons describes the 2022 Broncos defense as “the best defense I have been a part of.”

That’s something that luck, good fortune, or praying to the football gods can’t produce.

