Broncos S Justin Simmons Dishes on Steve Atwater’s HOF Influence

The Denver Broncos have a rich history at the safety position that includes legendary players like John Lynch (2004-07), Austin 'Goose' Gonsoulin (1960-67), Bill Thompson (1969-81), and Dennis Smith (1981-94).

However, Hall-of-Famer Steve Atwater, and current team captain Justin Simmons, are undoubtedly the two best to ever play the safety position for the Broncos. Both men are renowned for their production on the football field, and for the causes they champion off of it, which has created a special bond between the two despite a 27-year age gap.

When Simmons logged two interceptions against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13, he tied Atwater for the ninth-most picks in Broncos history (23), according to the team’s website.

“Any time you’re in the same sentence as a Hall of Famer like Steve, there is obviously high praise there,” Simmons told The Denver Post’s Mark Kiszla last week. “That’s really cool. I know I’ve always shared every time I’ve talked about Steve, but he’s meant so much to me and my growth, not only as a player, but just as a man, as a professional, as a husband. Just the little tidbits he gives me every time we’re walking off the field, or I see him after the game — after a win, or even after a loss. He’s been such a pillar in my life since I’ve stepped in here, and I got drafted. I can’t be more thankful for him. Just to be in the same realm when we are talking about interceptions and obviously tying him with that — it’s just a tremendous blessing. That’s exactly what it is.”

The Broncos selected Justin Simmons in the third round of the NFL draft (No. 98) out of Boston College in 2016. He arrived in the Mile High City on the heels of the famed No Fly Zone secondary leading the Broncos to a World Championship in 2015. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound safety spent his rookie season as a backup safety behind Darian Stewart and was a significant contributor on special teams.

Kiszla revealed that when Simmons was adjusting to life in the NFL and finding his stride as a young player, Atwater welcomed him and served as a sounding board on and off the field.

“Recognizing undeniable talent, Atwater humbly approached Simmons and offered suggestions that always began with these words: ‘Not that I know everything, but here’s what I did ...’” Kiszla wrote. “Simmons did more than take copious notes. He engraved the advice from Atwater in his brain.”

Fast forward to 2022, and Simmons has played in 99 career games for the Broncos, logging 24 interceptions and 509 tackles. His resume boasts two second-team All-Pro honors in 2019 and 2021, in addition to being named a Pro Bowler in 2020.

Simmons is also the Broncos’ three-time nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, which Atwater is exceptionally proud of his pupil for accomplishing.

“If you have something valuable to give and you don’t share it, you’re the one who’s really missing out on what matters in life," Atwater told Kiszla.

Simmons has played and started in eight games this season after suffering a quad injury in Week 1 and has recorded three interceptions, four passes defended, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, 44 tackles (26 solo), and two tackles for a loss.

On Sunday, the seventh-year safety will lead a Broncos defense that’ll be facing the visiting Arizona Cardinals and former Broncos head coach Vance Joseph, who is now the defensive coordinator in the desert.

