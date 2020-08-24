SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Justin Strnad's Wrist Injury Requires Surgery, Done for Year, per Report

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos have been seriously harassed by the injury bug over the last three training camp practices. On Sunday, rookie cornerback Michael Ojemudia suffered a quad injury that'll cost him at least a week while fellow rookie linebacker Justin Strnad suffered a wrist injury. 

After practice, head coach Vic Fangio confirmed the injury to Strnad but didn't know the severity. On Monday, that prognosis hit the wire and it's not good. Strnad is done for the year in all likelihood according to KUSA's Mike Klis. 

"Bad news. Broncos rookie ILB Justin Strnad having wrist surgery, likely done for year. He had a good chance to become Broncos nickel ILB," Klis tweeted on Monday morning. 

What's the latest from Broncos Camp? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Strnad was Denver's fifth-round draft pick this past spring. He would have gone earlier in the draft were it not for a bicep injury that caused teams to have pause. 

The Broncos loved the value on early Day 3 and pulled the trigger. Strnad's unique blend of length, athleticism, and speed would have been a badly-needed addition to the team's linebacker corps. 

There's always the chance Strnad could heal up and be activated off injured reserve later in the season, but it's not likely. For now, it's looking like a red-shirted rookie year, as has been tradition of too many fifth-round picks for Denver over the last few drafts. 

It's next man up for the Broncos. Josey Jewell is now entrenched as the first-teamer next to Alexander Johnson while Davis is out. The Broncos also have Joe Jones, the team's special teams maven, and Josh Watson, the latter of whom was an undrafted rookie last year. 

Keep an eye on Watson, though. He's been always around the ball at camp. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHudde.

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Peyton Manning Sets Inconvenient Expectations for Drew Lock & Broncos' New Offense

Peyton Manning was on hand at Friday's training camp practice and dropped some pearls of wisdom on the subject of one Drew Lock.

KeithCummings

by

Abomb1620

Broncos Camp, Week 1: Rookie Class Report Card

With the first week of training camp officially in the books, it's time to update the fans on how the Broncos' rookie class is shaping up.

Chad Jensen

by

toddx7

Tom McMahon Addresses Leader in the Clubhouse for Broncos' Punt Returner Duties

The Broncos had Jerry Jeudy fielding punts on Sunday. Does that mean the rookie is vying for the punt returner job? Tom McMahon addressed the issue.

BobMorris

by

PMcGok

Predicting What the Future Holds for Justin Simmons & the Broncos

After failing to come to an agreement on a long-term deal, Justin Simmons and will play 2020 on the franchise tag, which puts his future with the Broncos in doubt.

Erick Trickel

by

ErickTrickel

Two Broncos Rookies Injured in Sunday's Practice, One Will Miss Time

The injury bug jumped up and bit the Broncos in what was the ninth practice of training camp.

Chad Jensen

by

Ro_Go

Analyzing the Pros & Cons from Drew Lock's Five-Game Audition: Week 14

Drew Lock won his first career road start but it wasn't all pretty. Join us in a breakdown of the film that shows some excellent QB play but also where Lock has room for improvement.

Erick Trickel

Ranking the AFC West: Edge Rushers | Return of Miller & Chubb?

When it comes to the players who patrol the edge and rush the quarterback, which AFC West team earns the top billing? Coming off the disappointment that was the 2019 season, where do Von Miller and Bradley Chubb rank?

Lance Sanderson

by

Lance Sanderson

In Wake of Multiple WR Injuries, Broncos Sign Cody White Off the Street

The Broncos added to their wide receiver corps on Sunday with the injury bug taking a bite out of the unit.

Chad Jensen

A Theory on How Broncos Could View Dalton Risner as Long-Term Left Tackle Post-2021

What's the Broncos' future plan for Dalton Risner? Based on a few facts, one theory includes Risner moving to left tackle in 2021.

Erick Trickel

by

Chilly303

Dre'Mont Jones Knows Exactly What he Must Do to Earn Larger Role on Fangio's Defense

Dre'Mont Jones had a great December as a rookie but now he's got to prove to his coaches that he's deserving of an expanded role. The second-year defensive end knows exactly what he has to do.

Chad Jensen

by

PMcGok