The Denver Broncos have been seriously harassed by the injury bug over the last three training camp practices. On Sunday, rookie cornerback Michael Ojemudia suffered a quad injury that'll cost him at least a week while fellow rookie linebacker Justin Strnad suffered a wrist injury.

After practice, head coach Vic Fangio confirmed the injury to Strnad but didn't know the severity. On Monday, that prognosis hit the wire and it's not good. Strnad is done for the year in all likelihood according to KUSA's Mike Klis.

"Bad news. Broncos rookie ILB Justin Strnad having wrist surgery, likely done for year. He had a good chance to become Broncos nickel ILB," Klis tweeted on Monday morning.

Strnad was Denver's fifth-round draft pick this past spring. He would have gone earlier in the draft were it not for a bicep injury that caused teams to have pause.

The Broncos loved the value on early Day 3 and pulled the trigger. Strnad's unique blend of length, athleticism, and speed would have been a badly-needed addition to the team's linebacker corps.

There's always the chance Strnad could heal up and be activated off injured reserve later in the season, but it's not likely. For now, it's looking like a red-shirted rookie year, as has been tradition of too many fifth-round picks for Denver over the last few drafts.

It's next man up for the Broncos. Josey Jewell is now entrenched as the first-teamer next to Alexander Johnson while Davis is out. The Broncos also have Joe Jones, the team's special teams maven, and Josh Watson, the latter of whom was an undrafted rookie last year.

Keep an eye on Watson, though. He's been always around the ball at camp.

