While the Denver Broncos re-signed Josey Jewell and added Alex Singleton, they wanted more competition at the bottom of the linebacker depth chart. This led to Denver signing multiple undrafted rookies at the position, including Kadofi Wright.

While it seems like a long shot for Wright to make the Broncos' roster, he has an opportunity to make the practice squad. If he does make the roster, it will be because of special teams.

College Career

Wright played for the University of Buffalo from 2017-21. During his career, he played 1,793 snaps on defense.

While he never played more than 506 snaps in a season, Wright showed a good, well-rounded skill-set. He picked up 40 pressures on 125 snaps as a pass rusher, with 10 sacks. In addition, his effectiveness as a bltizer was outstanding.

Wright averaged 67.0 as his run defense grade from Pro Football Focus, with his highest being 87.0 in 2020. The 2021 season was his worst graded season with his run defense as he picked up a 39.3 grade.

In coverage, Wright allowed five touchdowns, with four of them in 2021. He also picked up four interceptions, and nine passes were broken up as he allowed a career passer rating of 72.1.

Wright also played 466 snaps on special teams, where he missed five tackles compared to making four. He was called for two penalties on special teams. So despite how well-rounded he was on defense, it was a concerning element of his game.

Draft

The 2022 NFL draft featured a good linebacker class. However, while Wright showed flashes in college, he lacked consistency and was coming off his worst year. So it wasn't surprising he went undrafted.

2022 Outlook

There is tough competition at the Broncos' linebacker position, which may carry only four players. However, the top-three are set with Jonas Griffith, Josey Jewell, and Alex Singelton. That leaves one spot if the Broncos decide to keep four linebackers.

Keeping only three is a possibility, though unlikely, because Baron Browning, even with his position switch, can still play linebacker. Competing with Wright is fellow undrafted rookie Kana'i Mauga, disappointing draft pick Justin Strnad, and Barrington Wade. Special teams will be vital for whoever wins this job.

If Wright wants to win the job, he has to show his promise on defense and as a core special teams player during training camp and the preseason.

