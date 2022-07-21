Skip to main content

Broncos Player Profile: Kana'i Mauga #43 | Inside Linebacker

Next up is Denver's undrafted rookie linebacker, Kana'i Mauga

While the Denver Broncos made a couple of moves at the linebacker position leading up to the draft, they weren't done. To add more competition at the bottom of the depth chart, the Broncos brought in some undrafted linebackers, including Kana'i Mauga. 

How does Mauga play into the competition at the position? Let's dive into his NFL resume to find out. 

College Career

Mauga had a very up and down career at USC. While he played 1,629 total snaps, he only had two seasons of more than 500 snaps on defense. 

Those were the two worst years, according to Pro Football Focus, which gave him an overall defense grade of 41.4 in 2019 and 53.7 in 2021. The 2018 season saw him earn a 69.9 grade on 134 snaps and 2020 a 70.1 grade on 269 snaps. 

Even in the years when Mauga garnered solid grades, he still struggled in coverage. His best ability was coming downhill or working laterally against the run. He lacked the instincts and awareness in coverage to hold his own. 

Mauga's best coverage grade was in 2018 when he played 17 snaps in coverage. The other three seasons saw his coverage grade land at 38.0, 64.4, and 48.5, respectively. When watching him, it was clear USC tried to find ways to limit his impact on coverage and provide him with help. 

Special teams weren't much better, but Mauga did earn a great 74.1 special teams grade in 2020, but 2019 was the only other year above 60, with a 60.2. 

Draft

With Mauga's coverage liabilities and how the NFL is moving, it was unsurprising to see him go undrafted. 

2022 Outlook

In order to make the Broncos' roster, it would take significant steps from Mauga on special teams and defense. The rookie has been the recipient of some early praise from coaches, but he still has a ways to go to make the roster. 

“He's a sharp kid, very coachable," defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero said during OTAs. "All of the things that we asked of him, he's been able to do. We're excited to get him with the other guys and see what he can do.”

Mauga's path to the Broncos' roster is through special teams, which GM George Paton has demanded to see improvement. Mauga is fighting for a practice squad spot more than a roster spot. 

Southern California Trojans linebacker Kana'i Mauga (26) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium.
