Kareem Jackson 'Working On' Deshaun Watson Trade to Broncos?

The Denver Broncos do not have the best odds of winning the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes. But they do have an ace in the hole that other suitors don't: Kareem Jackson, who's actively recruiting the disgruntled superstar quarterback to the Mile High City, he recently hinted on Twitter.

Jackson, of course, was teammates with Watson in Houston and evidently still maintains a backchannel to the NFL's reigning passing champ — a backchannel that he's hoping will reunite the two.

After reportedly making an aggressive (but not reckless) push for Matthew Stafford, offering a first-round pick and then some, the Broncos are similarly expected to exercise due diligence on Watson, who's officially requested a trade, and for whom the price is astronomical.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the Texans are asking for two first-round choices, two second-rounders, and two young defensive players. That's considered the jumping-off point, too. It's very possible, if probable, that a needy suitor will cough up three firsts in exchange for the three-time Pro Bowler.

The finalists for Stafford — Washington, Carolina, Indianapolis, Chicago, New England — should also make significant pushes in any Watson talks. However, the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets, led by new, player-friendly head coach Robert Saleh, reportedly top Watson's wish list.

A list absent of orange and blue. The Colorado Gazette's Woody Paige, who correctly predicted Stafford's departure to a warm-weather locale, claims Watson has "no interest" in the Broncos.

Paige believes it's more likely that, as a 2021 stopgap measure, new general manager George Paton signs free-agent QB Tyrod Taylor to pair with incumbent starter Drew Lock.

