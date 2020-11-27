SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Kareem Jackson Explains What Makes Preparing for Saints' QB Taysom Hill so Tough

BobMorris

The Denver Broncos are a few days removed from a strong performance against a rookie quarterback who has started just four games this season. That's given Broncos fans a dose of optimism for what the team could do against another quarterback with little starting experience.

New Orleans Saints' QB Taysom Hill is coming off his first NFL start. With Drew Brees out several weeks because of broken ribs, Hill will start again vs. the Broncos at Mile High on Sunday.

Some fans may be eager at the prospect of facing another inexperienced quarterback, but those fans may want to pump the brakes. After all, the Saints dominated the Atlanta Falcons this past Sunday, so the fact Hill will start doesn't mean the Broncos face a pushover.

And based on the comments from Broncos coaches and players, they know that.

"He's a versatile guy," said safety Kareem Jackson during Wednesday's Zoom presser. "He does a lot for that team. With him having to play quarterback now, a lot of that stuff will be cut down as far as him being on special teams and doing all the other things. He’s still a dual-threat guy. He can run and has a strong arm."

What's the latest from Broncos HQ? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

According to Jackson, being a dual-threat on offense means the Broncos won't have it easy with game preparations.

"Preparing for a dual-threat quarterback is always the toughest because you can’t mimic that look in practice as far as their running ability," Jackson said.

Hill passed for 233 yards on 18-of-23 pass attempts against the Falcons. Although he didn't throw a touchdown pass, he scored twice on the ground. Hill lost a fumble, but didn't throw an interception.

It was a solid performance from Hill. Broncos' head coach Vic Fangio noted that the Saints didn't change much on offense, aside from a few designed run plays for him, and Hill handled things well.

"I was turning on the tape maybe to see something different, but it’s the Saints offense they’ve been running ever since [Saints Head Coach] Sean’s [Payton] been there and they’ve evolved to, with the addition of his ability to have the quarterback designed runs," Fangio said during Wednesday's presser. "But other than the quarterback designed runs which are unique to him, they ran their offense."

Along with Hill turning in a solid outing, the Saints' defense intercepted Matt Ryan twice and didn't give up a touchdown.

New Orleans always been known for its offense, but the defense may be its strongest unit this year. Their defense has held opposing running backs to 3.3 yards per carry, which indicates that Phillip Lindsay and Melvin Gordon could have their hands full on Sunday.

The Saints have also tallied 11 interceptions, with three going to free safety Marcus Williams. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson has made a significant impact with 9.5 sacks, accounting for nearly one-third of the Saints' total of 32 on the season.

And then there's a familiar face to Broncos fans who coordinates the defense. Dennis Allen got his first chance to run a defense with the Broncos in 2011. 

Recall that the defense struggled the year before his arrival, but blossomed into a good unit in 2011, which was highlighted by Von Miller's rookie debut in which he tallied 11.5 sacks.

Allen was hired away by the Raiders after the season to be their head coach. Though his time there didn't last, he's found his mark running the Saints' defense.

Drew Lock noted in Wednesday's presser how hard the Saints' defense plays. He observed how talented the defense is, but that it's their effort that makes them that much better.

"It's different when you got guys that are extremely talented and can get away with talent, but when you have a team that has the guys that are extremely talented and bust their butt day in and day out and you can see how hard they're working on film and games," Lock said. "That’s what the Saints defense is. You go down the lineup you can name every single one of their players and they all play like it's their first year in the league, flying around, hitting, making the big plays and just looking pretty fresh out there when they're playing."

There was plenty to like about the Broncos' 20-13 win over the Miami Dolphins this past Sunday but that game is in the past. Now the Broncos get to see how they measure up to a team that may not be just a playoff contender, but a Super Bowl threat.

And Broncos fans would be wise not to look past the Saints, simply on account of their current quarterback.

Follow Bob on Twitter @BobMorrisSports and @MileHighHuddle. 

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos vs. Dolphins Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 11

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog MIAvsDEN. Can the Broncos stop the slide and rebound at home?

Chad Jensen

by

Chilly303

Garett Bolles Confesses the Epiphany That Led to him Becoming NFL's Top Left Tackle

Garett Bolles is playing great football in a contract year, leaving fans to wonder how he overcame all the imperfections of his first three seasons with the Broncos. On Tuesday, he let fans in on the impetus for his mighty change of heart.

Lance Sanderson

by

EdJL

Elway Breaks Silence on Drew Lock's Standing With Broncos: 'I'm Excited About Him'

Drew Lock has experienced some ups and downs in Year 2, leading many fans and media pundits alike to doubt his standing as the Broncos' long-term answer at quarterback. How does John Elway see it?

Chad Jensen

by

OrangeCrush42

Examining the Theory Explaining Why Rookie CB Michael Ojemudia Has Seemingly Landed in Fangio's Doghouse

Michael Ojemudia went from being a weekly starter to being completely omitted from the Broncos' defensive game-plan for two straight games. There's only one theory to explain Ojemudia's fall from grace.

Luke Patterson

by

Chaserost42

Fangio Reveals Why Broncos' Running Game Looked So Different

Against the Dolphins, the Broncos' rushing attack looked like a completely different scheme than in the nine previous games. It turns out, it was.

Chad Jensen

by

Rcsodak

4 Unflinching Takeaways From Broncos' 20-13 Upset Win Over Dolphins

The Broncos defied the oddsmakers and defeated the Dolphins with relative ease. What did we learn from Denver's complementary Week 11 performance?

Lance Sanderson

by

Rcsodak

Biggest Winners & Losers From Broncos' 20-13 Upset Win Over Dolphins Revealed

The Broncos upset the red-hot Dolphins in Week 11. Who were the biggest winners and losers?

Chad Jensen

by

MileHiJ

Broncos Individual Player Grades For Week 11 vs. Dolphins Revealed

From the good, to the bad, to the ugly, which Broncos earned the most noteworthy grades in Week 11's upset win over the Dolphins?

Erick Trickel

by

chasewellner

Drew Lock Could Make Broncos History in Week 12 vs. Saints

Drew Lock is on the precipice of... Broncos history? Yes, indeed.

Chad Jensen

by

Shoshe

Bolles vs. Simmons: Predicting Which Pending Free Agents Broncos Will Retain

The Broncos have a whopping number of pending free agents poised to hit the market in one form or another in 2021. Which veterans take priority?

BobMorris

by

Dick Hanky