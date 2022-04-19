What does the future hold for this dynamic wideout catching passes from Russell Wilson?

KJ Hamler brings a key skill to the Denver Broncos' wide receiver position that can’t be coached: raw speed that stretches the defense. New head coach Nathaniel Hackett believes that his No. 1 job is to discover what players do best and put them in the best position to succeed.

Combined with quarterback Russell Wilson at the helm, Hamler has an opportunity to reach his highest potential and become the deep threat the Broncos drafted him to be. If Hamler stays healthy, 2022 could be a break-out season for the receiver.

What exactly is Hamler's outlook in a Wilson offense? Let's dive in.

Flashes of Potential

Hamler was selected by the Broncos in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. The 5-foot-9, 179-pound receiver was unable to run 40-yard dash during his pro day due to a hamstring injury, however, he stated he has been clocked at a blazing 4.27.

Hamler puts his opponents on their heels with a burst off the line of scrimmage. His speed and agility stress defenses by creating separation. Going into his third year, Hamler will need to continue to refine his game.

Known for having goods hands, on occasion he has struggled through streaks of the drops. Over two seasons, Hamler has 35 receptions for 455 yards and three touchdowns.

Hamler's biggest moment on stage was during his rookie season when he made the game-winning catch in the closing seconds at home to complete a 21-point fourth-quarter coming to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers. Unfortunately, it isn’t NFL-level competition that has limited Hamler’s production but rather, injuries.

Hamler has battled through nagging hamstring issues since college, and additionally suffered from the second torn ACL of his football career last season, which occurred during the Week 3 win over the New York Jets, which caused him to miss the rest of the campaign.

Reboot

With a new coaching staff and a signal-caller that loves to throw deep to speedy receivers, Hamler will have the perfect opportunity to reboot his career. Hackett and the Broncos' staff will be thoughtful with how they take advantage of his abilities.

Look for the Broncos to use formation and motion to keep defenders from negating Hamler's speed and twitchiness. The priority is to make it difficult for the secondary to get its hands on him within the first five yards from scrimmage.

What will be equally important is how Hamler embraces Wilson’s high expectations from his receivers and being able to maintain control on passes thrown his way. With fellow wide receivers Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and Tim Patrick as Wilson’s likely first options, Hamler will need to find his role in the new offense.

The most likely way Hamler can fit in and create value to Wilson immediately is by adding juice to the deep passing game. Hamler can become the Broncos’ version of one of Wilson's past favorite targets, Seattl's speedster Tyler Lockett.

Hamler will have his opportunities with opposing defensive coordinators having to account for multiple threats when playing the Broncos. This is Hamler’s time to shine.

Bottom Line

Hamler suddenly finds himself in a system that will cater to his skill-set and a quarterback that knows how to take advantage of his gifts. Now it’s about him staying healthy.

Hopefully, the Broncos' coaching staff will not jeopardize his season by punting him in the risky return game. At the same time, I'm sure Hamler understands that his coaches embrace the longstanding NFL mantra “the best ability is availability."

