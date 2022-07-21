Skip to main content

Kyler Murray Deal Could Provide Template for Russell Wilson, Broncos Pact

It'd behoove GM George Paton to get it done sooner, not later.

Somewhere in San Diego, with less than a week until he reports to training camp, Russell Wilson is smiling.

That's because, elsewhere in Arizona, the Cardinals signed star quarterback Kyler Murray to a five-year contract extension on Thursday. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Murray's deal is worth $230.5 million and includes $160 million guaranteed. He becomes the NFL's second-highest-paid signal-caller at $46.1 million annually, behind only Aaron Rodgers.

To which Wilson says, "Let's ride." Probably.

The nine-time Pro Bowler, of course, is angling for his own payday following a blockbuster offseason trade to the Denver Broncos. Wilson, 33, is entering the penultimate year of the then-record-setting $140 million pact signed with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019. He's due a $19 million base salary and will count $24 million against the salary cap for the 2022 campaign.

It was loosely reported last month that Wilson has a five-year, $250 million "asking price" in negotiations that remain ongoing, albeit glacial, with Broncos general manager George Paton, who's acknowledged a willingness to lock down his franchise cornerstone.

“We’re open. We obviously want him here for a long time, but nothing is imminent," Paton said on March 18. "I’m sure we will talk soon. We didn’t make this trade not to have him here for a very long time.”

More often than not, a player will reset his positional market upon putting pen to paper on a megadeal. Such isn't the case with Murray, whose windfall pales in comparison to the fully-guaranteed $230 million contract that Cleveland handed Deshaun Watson in March.

The time might be now for Denver to bite the bullet with Wilson, before another waiting QB — Lamar Jackson, perhaps — surpasses Watson's astronomical benchmark.

