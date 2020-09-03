SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Mark Barron's Contract with Broncos is One-Year Deal Worth Up To $2.5M, per Report

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos are still getting to know their new linebacker Mark Barron. In the wake of multiple injuries to the team's linebacker corps, Barron was signed on Sunday to a one-year deal.

He participated in his first practice as a Bronco on Monday and followed that up on Tuesday. Barron will wear the No. 42, at least for now. 

We knew it was a one-year deal for Barron but until today, we didn't have any insight into what the value of the deal was. Thanks to The Denver Post's Ryan O'Halloran, that mystery has been solved. 

"Per source, contract for new Broncos ILB Mark Barron -- one-year, $2.5 million ($1 million guaranteed)," O'Halloran tweeted on Tuesday. 

What's the latest from Broncos Camp? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

No matter what, even if the Broncos were to cut Barron, he's going to get $1M. But if he hits all of his play-time incentives and escalators, he could earn up to $2.5M in 2020. 

For an 11th-hour signing, it's about what I would expect to see for a ninth-year linebacker still close to 30 with as much playing time and NFL experience as Barron has. Perhaps there were other suitors for his services, perhaps not. Barron explained on Monday why he 'chose' the Broncos. 

“With all of the situations that were presented to me, this just ended up being the best one," Barron said. "I felt like it was the best fit with everything that was in place already and with the coaching staff. Simply to put it, I felt like it was the best fit for me.”

Whether Barron is a fit for the Broncos' defense, head coach Vic Fangio isn't sure yet, or at least, he wasn't on Monday. The impetus for the Barron addition came more from GM John Elway than it did Fangio, reading between the lines of what the head coach said. 

“We’re going to find out," Fangio said. "It was—John [Elway] wanted to be proactive with that in light of us losing [LB Justin] Strnad and [ILB] Todd [Davis] with his calf injury. We were getting a little thin there. He’s obviously been a good player in the league. He’s a guy that we’ll see how he can fit in. He’s obviously got a lot to learn in a short period of time, but we’ll see.”

For his part, Barron hopes to fit in where he can get it and answer whatever bell the coaches toll. He believes his experience as an NFL safety can help the Broncos' coverage woes against tight ends especially. 

“I wouldn’t necessarily say I expect to have any role," Barron said. "Obviously, I’m going to go what they ask me to do. I would assume that they want me to help in some coverage aspects as far as covering tight ends and running backs. I’m taking this thing a day at a time. I have a whole defensive playbook to learn. It’s a lot.”

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHudde.

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (4)
No. 1-4
BobMorris
BobMorris

Barron's $1M guaranteed salary isn't that much more than the veteran minimum for a player with his years of experience. Assuming the rest is incentives, it's a solid deal for the Broncos.

BuckinBronco
BuckinBronco

Seems like solid value for team

Trojan Ragz
Trojan Ragz

That was a good signing and will definitely help our defensive coverage and he is a hitter good job getting him

broncoseer
broncoseer

This signing may allow the team to keep just 3 S's and stash the young players on PC

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

7 Things We Learned from Broncos' Stadium Scrimmage

What were the takeaways from the Broncos' Stadium Scrimmage?

Chad Jensen

by

CUBuffinTX

Prince Amukamara Reveals True Thoughts on Prospect of Reuniting with Vic Fangio in Denver

Recently released by the Raiders, would Prince Amukamara fit with the Broncos? The question takes on a new meaning in the wake of Denver trading away Isaac Yiadom.

Luke Patterson

by

BuckinBronco

Fangio Explains Why Undrafted Rookie Essang Bassey Leapfrogged Multiple CBs to Receive First-Team Reps

Essang Bassey's name hasn't been mentioned much during training camp but on Wednesday, we learned that the undrafted rookie has impressed coaches enough to garner first-team reps.

Chad Jensen

by

BuckinBronco

Broncos Camp has Revealed Four Glaring Roster Weaknesses

The Broncos did a lot to improve talent-wise in 2020 but there are still some holes left to be filled on the roster.

Erick Trickel

by

broncoseer

Broncos Get Back Multiple Injured Players, Including Two High-Round Rookies

With the regular season inching closer, the Broncos got two of their premium-round draft picks back at practice after a long time on the trainer's table.

Chad Jensen

by

BuckinBronco

Broncos Trade Former Third-Round CB Isaac Yiadom to Giants

On the doorstep of the regular season, the Broncos dealt their 2018 third-round pick Isaac Yiadom to the Giants.

BobMorris

by

BuckinBronco

Five Biggest Standouts from Broncos Camp

The Broncos have seen some shining player performances since training camp began but here are the five most noteworthy.

Erick Trickel

by

Dick Hanky

Broncos' Final 53-Man Roster Prediction as Deadline Looms

With the roster sitting at 80 players, the Broncos have to make some tough choices between now and Saturday. Who makes the cut?

Zack Kelberman

by

Denverkewl

Predicting the 2020 Broncos: Worst- & Best-Case Scenarios for Each Position Revealed

After a couple of shaky training camp practices, what should fans really expect from the 2020 Broncos? Here are our worst- and best-case scenarios, as well as the most likely fate that awaits each position group.

BobMorris

by

Denverkewl

Courtland Sutton Provides Inside Perspective on Jerry Jeudy's Training Camp Progress

How Would Courtland Sutton Describe Broncos' Rookie WR Jerry Jeudy? In a Word: 'Special'

Chad Jensen

by

Jon Kronenberg