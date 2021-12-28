New Rumor Has Broncos Trading for Former NFL MVP QB

Skip to main content
    ESPN Unfurls 2022 Broncos Trade Scenario for Falcons QB Matt Ryan

    Matty Ice to the Mile High City?
    Author:

    Should the Denver Broncos lose the upcoming Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson sweepstakes, their quarterback consolation prize could be a former NFL MVP.

    Exploring a 2022 scenario in which Rodgers and Wilson remain with the Packers and Seahawks, ESPN's Bill Barnwell predicted the Broncos will trade a 2023 first-round pick (post-June 1) to the Atlanta Falcons for five-time Pro Bowl passer Matt Ryan.

    "Landing on Ryan would be a fallback plan for the Broncos, who might think they're Super Bowl contenders with a good quarterback," Barnwell wrote last week. "For cap reasons, the Falcons probably have to wait to make this trade until after June 1, when they can spread the $40.5 million in dead money they'll create with a Ryan deal over the 2022 and 2023 caps. With that being the case, Denver can't trade its 2022 first-rounder. If Ryan were dealt before June 1 for picks in the 2022 draft, he would more likely fetch a pick in the 33-to-42 range."

    The No. 3 overall choice of the 2008 draft, Ryan has thrown for more than 59,000 passing yards, 366 touchdowns, and 169 interceptions across 220 career starts — all with Atlanta. The 36-year-old continues to perform at a relatively high level, completing 67.9% of his passes for 3,555 yards, 19 TDs, and 11 INTs through 15 appearances in 2021.

    As with any potential QB acquisition, the salary cap will be a factor. Ryan signed a five-year, $150 million contract extension in 2018. There is no guaranteed money left on his deal, per OverTheCap.com, but he has monstrous cap figures of $48.6 million and $43.6 million for 2022 and 2023, his age-38 campaign.

    The Broncos are estimated to have nearly $50 million of available cap space next offseason, enough to absorb Ryan's financial commitment. If this scenario plays out, with a trade executed after June 1 (and a wink-wink agreement well before), the team likely moves on from incumbent starter Teddy Bridgewater, a pending unrestricted free agent, while perhaps retaining Drew Lock in a developmental backup capacity.

    Lock is currently the only Broncos QB under contract for 2022, as third-stringer Brett Rypien is ticketed for exclusive-rights free agency in March.

