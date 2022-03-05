On the same day in which Denver Broncos GM George Paton took the podium at the NFL Combine and discussed how he'd love to add draft capital, gushing about the pass-rush talent in the 2022 draft class, the ESPN’s Mel Kiper, Jr released his second official mock draft of the year.

The 'Godfather of the NFL Draft' has the Broncos both adding draft picks and attacking their anemic pass rush. First, while the Broncos currently sit at the No. 9 overall pick in the draft, Kiper projected Paton to move back just a few slots to allow the Cleveland Browns to come up and take the first wide receiver off the board right before the pass-catcher-hungry New York Jets at 10.

“With the Jets Lurking at No. 10, I could see the Browns making sure they get the best receiver in the class. In this scenario, the Broncos could give up a third-round pick to move four spots, which should be enough to get a deal done. From Denver’s perspective, this adds a valuable top-100 pick and still keeps it in the discussion for the best edge rushers in the class.”

In this draft class, picking at No. 13 is not so different from picking at 9 for the Broncos. There is not an elite group of top-end talent with a drop-off after pick 13 as many stated last season.

Instead, this year projects to be strongest in its depth, especially at offensive tackle, cornerback, and pass rusher as Paton stated from the podium on Tuesday. Adding an additional top-100 pick would give Denver further flexibility, a four-year cost controlled young player, and another bite of the apple.

So instead of the ninth selection as most mocks will have Denver, the Broncos pick 13 overall in Kiper latest mock and still wind up with a player they may have selected at No. 9 anyway in Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson.

“Johnson is one of the biggest risers of the past month; he dominated at the Senior Bowl, showing that his 12 sacks after transferring from Georgia weren’t a fluke. He destroyed offensive tackles in Mobile, Alabama. With Von Miller gone, this is a spot the Broncos can improve upon, especially with Bradley Chubb’s injury issues. They finished the season ranked last in the league in pass rush win rate. Johnson has a big frame (6-foot-4, 260 pounds) and can play with his hand in the dirt or on his feet in a 3-4 defense. I’m a fan. Denver is a team to watch for quarterbacks, but I still think it’s more likely it adds on before the draft, either in free agency or via trade.”

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah mocked Johnson to the Broncos the week prior. The Seminole star is becoming a trendy name for Denver.

While Johnson perhaps doesn’t possess the elite twitch or bend typical of a top-of-the-draft pass rusher, he comes into the league day one as a three-down player, providing value as a pass rusher and edge setter in the run game. He's a tad older for an edge coming out at 23 years old, but his tape flashes solid NFL starting potential.

Johnson may be a tad rich for the Broncos at No. 9 overall, but by trading down to pick 13 and adding an additional Day 2 selection on top of landing the Florida State pass rusher, Denver would be able to add another talented piece to a pass rush desperate for more athleticism, size, and talent while also giving Paton further top-100 selections in pursuit of building the roster.

