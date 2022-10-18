Melvin Gordon Sounds Off After Broncos Benched him in L.A.

Melvin Gordon went from splitting carries with Javonte Williams to being benched for Latavius Murray and Mike Boone. Nathaniel Hackett and the Denver Broncos have sent a clear message: Gordon isn't cutting it.

So, it's time to cut him. Of course, this could be a case of addition by subtraction, and the Broncos would eat the deal he signed this past spring, but the team's options are slim.

While Gordon and his negative publicity have been a little overblown, he isn't shy of making his feelings known. After being benched in the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Gordon made his feelings clear after the game.

Gordon's comportment post-game didn't improve, as his likes on Twitter were filled with tweets about him demanding a trade and people complaining about his benching.

Gordon has had his moments for the Broncos, both good and bad. However, the NFL is a 'what have you done for me recently' league, and what he has done recently is fumble four times in the first four games.

While being upset that he was benched against his former team, Gordon's remarks are quite tone-deaf. For the most part, teams will play guys who aren't at risk of turning the ball over. Gordon is a risk, and in a close game, you didn't want to risk it.

There is plenty of decisions to criticize with this coaching staff, but benching Gordon isn't one of them. Even without the fumbles, it's clear he has lost a few steps, and while Murray had 15 carries, he did well on them. Nevertheless, Murray was the hot hand, and it was right to stick with him.

Gordon can be upset, but it isn't a good look for him. Will it create issues in the locker room? It isn't a risk worth taking in a locker room that has fractured the last few seasons.

There isn't value on the trade market for Gordon, so you're not going to trade him. Cutting ties is the best option available. Running back, being such an easy position to find help, increases the necessity of parting ways.

You can find a rookie or a different vet on a practice squad or as a free agent that provides more reliability than Gordon and could get increased production.

It isn't worth the potential headaches to keep Gordon around, especially when his social media activity suggests he wants out of Denver.

