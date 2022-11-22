LOOK: Melvin Gordon Shares OJ-Inspired Farewell to Broncos Fans

Now-free-agent running back Melvin Gordon wants all the smoke on his way out of the Mile High City.

Gordon, waived by the Denver Broncos on Monday, subsequently took to Instagram to share a farewell to the fan base: a photoshop of himself driving O.J. Simpson's infamous Ford Bronco — with a pertinent message attached.

"Hahaha boy y'all fans was hell lmfaooo," he wrote. "Thank y'all too Broncos Country. Let's at least laugh on the way out."

Gordon, whose repeated fumbling woes made him a lightning rod for criticism, also posted a (more serious) goodbye to his Broncos mates.

"Can’t say it’s been the easiest 3 years. But thank you anyway @broncos for helping me continue my dream," he wrote. "For my teammates…. y’all boys really help me keep my joy with this game and for that I’m forever thankful. Couldn’t say bye to everyone on the way out… would’ve been too emotional for me no cap. But y’all know we forever tied. Made some relationships there imma hold dear forever. Dam imma miss y’all boys. It was an honor y’all were great teammates but even better men. And I’m gon miss the times."

Originally signed in 2020, Gordon led Denver in rushing each of the past two seasons, compiling 1,904 ground yards and 17 touchdowns on 418 carries. The former Chargers Pro Bowler also fumbled seven times across that stretch, an issue that continued into the 2022 campaign.

Gordon coughed up his fifth fumble over 10 games during Sunday's loss to the Raiders. The 3-7 Broncos announced his release less than 24 hours later, with player-friendly head coach Nathaniel Hackett conceding "it was best for the team."

“With Melvin, he's a true pro," said Hackett. "He's done a lot of good stuff here at the Denver Broncos and scored some touchdowns for us this year. ... I wish him the best of luck and I think it's great for him to have a fresh start."

