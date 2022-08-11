Broncos 'Taking Care' of Foot Injury to RB Melvin Gordon

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon missed Wednesday's training camp practice with — and is being evaluated for — a foot injury, head coach Nathaniel Hackett revealed.

“We’re just taking care of his foot, and we’re making sure he’s good," Hackett told reporters. "He’s another one of those older guys. We want to make sure he’s primed and ready for the season.”

Entering his age-29 campaign, playing under an incentive-based one-year contract, Gordon is set to split carries with projected starter Javonte Williams in Denver's thunder-and-lightning backfield. The latter was listed as the RB1 on the team's first preseason depth chart, released Tuesday.

However, offensive coordinator Justin Outten recently confirmed that Williams and Gordon, both of whom handled 203 totes last season, will remain mired in a timeshare as to keep them fresh.

“I get more and more excited every time we step on the field with those guys, whether it’s one guy one the field or both guys on the field," Outten said Monday. "It’s going to be a pitch count throughout the season and making sure we are very smart with those guys."

Gordon's absence underscored a hectic day at the position where the Broncos signed RBs JaQuan Hardy and Stevie Scott and designated RB Tyreik McCallister as waived/injured.

Along with Mike Boone, Hardy and Scott figure to receive the lion's share of preseason work, beginning Saturday evening versus Dallas, while Gordon and Williams slow-roll into the regular season — by design.

