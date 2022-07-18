ESPN: Broncos 'Went Wrong' by Re-Signing RB Melvin Gordon

It's tough to find much fault in what the Denver Broncos accomplished this offseason. Second-year general manager George Paton transformed the franchise from an NFL laughingstock into a must-see playoff contender — first by hiring head coach Nathaniel Hackett, then by acquiring quarterback Russell Wilson, with other marquee moves sandwiched in-between.

If there's even one misstep Paton committed over the past six months, according to ESPN's Bill Barnwell, who ranked Denver's 2022 haul as the league's best, re-signing running back Melvin Gordon qualifies. But barely.

What went wrong: Fantasy owners certainly wanted the organization to commit to running back Javonte Williams, but they did bring back veteran Melvin Gordon III. Gordon's numbers were more impressive than his actual impact -- his two longest receptions came on checkdowns on the final plays of the first half, and his 70-yard touchdown run against the Giants came with Denver up by two scores in the fourth quarter -- but it's hard to be too upset about a one-year deal for $2.5 million.

While admittedly nitpicking, Barnwell knows better than to believe the Broncos care one iota about fantasy football. In reality, Paton and Hackett are big fans of Gordon, who's led the team in rushing since 2020. The production, consistent if not flashy, was enough to warrant a second contract despite Williams' obvious star potential and draft pedigree.

"He’s a spectacular running back and he’s been a great running back in this league for a long time," Hackett said of Gordon in June. "You can’t have too many good running backs at that position. He’s a powerful runner downhill and at the same time, he has the speed to be able to stretch it in the outside zone. We’re happy to have him and happy to integrate him in.”

After devising an exact 50-50 split last season — Gordon and Williams each totaled 203 carries — Denver appears likely to tilt the scales in favor of the latter, the future of their backfield.

Gordon is the present; at this stage of his career, playing on a prove-it deal, a fancy insurance policy. And, in this scenario, an elite RB2 largely impervious to criticism.

"I think him and Javonte bring out the best in each other. You just can’t have enough good football players," Paton said of Gordon in April. "He’s going to help us win games. We love Melvin in the locker room. We like his approach, his work ethic, and he’s a really good football player. We can’t have enough of those. So that’s what went into it. It was pretty simple. Melvin is a really good football player.”

