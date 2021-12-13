NFL Insider Leaks Extent of Injury to Stud Broncos RB

Melvin Gordon entered Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions with a hip injury. He exited the Week 14 blowout with a hand injury, the extent of which is now known.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Denver Broncos' veteran running back suffered a sprained thumb that "doesn’t figure to limit his playing time going forward."

Gordon was dinged up during the first half of the 38-10 drubbing but eventually returned and went on to lead Denver in rushing, totaling 24 carries for 111 yards and two touchdowns. He was not targeted in the passing department.

Gordon appeared no worse for wear following the thumb malady, significantly out-touching rookie backup Javonte Williams, who converted 15 totes into 73 yards and one TD. Williams also recorded a 10-yard scoring reception.

Both RBs were awarded game balls by Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, who didn't mention Gordon's injury during his postgame address.

“[ILB] Kenny [Young] is in the concussion protocol, and those are the only two that [Head Athletic Trainer Vince Garcia] told me after the game," Fangio said after noting defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones' foot ailment.

Barring any complications, Gordon — nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Week — should be in the starting lineup against the Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday, though his practice reps leading to that contest likely will be reduced.

