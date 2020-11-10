Metrics Reveal Broncos' Offense is Hamstrung by Its Floundering O-Line

In Sunday’s 34-27 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, the poor play of the Denver Broncos' offensive line remained a consistent problem. Running back duo Phillip Lindsay and Melvin Gordon combined for a paltry 41 yards between them, finishing the game with a 2.92 yards-per-carry average.

Despite only giving up one sack in the game, the Broncos' O-line relinquished a whopping 17 pressures on embattled QB Drew Lock. When Lock leads the team in rushing with 47 yards on seven broken plays, just how much the O-line is handicapping the entire Broncos' offense becomes apparent.

One player on the O-Line who is exempt from criticism is left tackle Garett Bolles, who continues to increase his value almost as quickly as he makes his former doubters eat crow. According to Pro Football Focus, Bolles is currently registering an 89.6 offensive grade (ranked No. 2 among offensive tackles). Even more impressive is the 28-year-old's 90.1 run-blocking grade, which ties him for first among offensive tackles.

O-line coach Mike Munchak has his work cut out for him as he attempts to coach up Bolles and his teammates. Rookie center Lloyd Cushenberry continues to struggle to adjust to the power and speed of NFL defensive tackles and left guard Dalton Risner has regressed markedly from his strong rookie performance last year.

Add in prized free-agent right guard Graham Glasgow’s two-game absence due to COVID-19 protocol, coupled with right tackle Demar Dotson limping out of Sunday’s loss, and the issues only continue to mount.

One can speculate on just how much Lock’s increased tendency to drift in the pocket and throw off his back foot is actually due to the poor play of the blockers in front of him. Lock offered up a solution to the problems in his typical self-effacing manner when he spoke post-game on Sunday.

“We have to change something during the week. Not just myself but everybody—extra film and 10 minutes from everybody,” Lock said in Atlanta. “An extra 10 minutes on the field—it has to be something. We’re going to go back and watch it and do some brainstorming. We’ll figure it out.”

The ranks of Broncos Country are increasingly demanding, rather than merely suggesting, that such brainstorming extends to offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur. The calls for Shurmur to rip up what is perceived to be a conservative playbook have reached a crescendo.

With the Broncos floundering at 3-5, injecting more explosive elements within the offense would be welcome. Lock has shown his best stuff when leading late comebacks just like the one that worked in Week 8 only to come up short in Atlanta.

The up-tempo offense has suited his natural style of play and helped him find some rhythm while allowing him to mind his footwork and make more accurate throws. The Broncos' first-year coordinator seems to see the benefit of speeding things up but wants to stick to more fundamental football basics, as he admitted even after Week 8’s famous comeback win over the Chargers.

“Why don’t you do it earlier? It’s a good question," Shurmur said last Thursday. "There’s probably times when it would make sense, but there’s also other times where you got to just do things better early in the game not to be put in that situation.”

Even if Shurmur was to take some advice and trust his young QB’s skill-set, it will still require the O-line to whip itself into shape in a hurry. Broncos’ fans have lost count of just how many times the front office has failed to build a cohesive unit upfront.

Without a decent O-line, Lock will be forced to chase in games, and the two-headed backfield will continue to remain an underutilized luxury item.

