Broncos Land Ex-Rams Starting ILB After Jewell Injury

With Josey Jewell done for the year, the Denver Broncos added some necessary insurance at inside linebacker.

According to The Athletic, the Broncos have plucked ILB Micah Kiser off the Los Angeles Rams' practice squad. Kiser, signed to Denver's active roster, will practice with the team on Wednesday, per beat reporter Nick Kosmider.

A 2018 fifth-round draft pick, Kiser spent his first three seasons in Los Angeles, notching 81 tackles (46 solo), three pass deflections, and one forced fumble across 26 appearances, including nine starts — all of which came in 2020.

Kiser was a standout collegian at Virginia, where he totaled 189 solo tackles, 33.5 tackles for loss, 19 sacks, 12 PDs, eight FFs, and six fumble recoveries over 45 career games. The 6-foot, 244-pound 'backer twice earned first-team All-ACC honors with the Hokies.

"Kiser's impressive production didn't happen on accident and teams will have to weigh his consistent ability to make plays with his modest athletic ability and overall play speed," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote in 2018. "Kiser is a banger built to play inside the box, but he has limited range and may not offer much coverage ability. Unless he runs well and puts together a solid workout, he could fall in this draft, but his toughness and production give him a shot to be a backup."

Kiser, 26, should slide in behind Alexander Johnson and new Broncos starting ILB Justin Strnad, competing for defensive snaps while contributing on special teams with Baron Browning and Jonas Griffith.

