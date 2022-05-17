Skip to main content

CB Michael Ojemudia Dubbed 'Best' Broncos Player Who Could Be Cut

Is Denver ready to throw in the towel?

Michael Ojemudia made just two appearances for the Broncos last season — and there may not be another for the former starting cornerback.

Roughly two years after becoming the team's third-round pick, Ojemudia has drawn the dubious distinction of Denver's "best" player who could receive his walking papers before the 2022 campaign, according to Bleacher Report.

"Ojemudia started 11 games as a rookie, and he racked up 55 solo tackles and four forced fumbles," BR's Ian Wharton noted. "He also ranked second among rookies in completion percentage allowed through mid-October of his rookie season, according to Pro Football Focus.

"However, the Broncos retooled their secondary last offseason, and Ojemudia then struggled with a hamstring injury all year long."

The writing was on the wall then, and it certainly is now, with a general manager (George Paton), head coach (Nathaniel Hackett), and defensive coordinator (Ejiro Evero) who have zero loyalty to or personal investment in Ojemudia, a holdover from the John Elway-Vic Fangio era.

Ojemudia probably wasn't a fan of how the collective handled last month's NFL draft. The Broncos used two picks (fourth-rounder Damarri Mathis and seventh-rounder Faion Hicks) and signed a pair of undrafted prospects (Ja'Quan McMillian, Cortez Davis) to address the cornerback position.

The club also landed ex-49ers CB K'Waun Williams during unrestricted free agency to pair with $30 million veteran Ronald Darby and 2021 first-round choice Patrick Surtain II.

Denver would save $788,056 against the salary cap and leave behind $507,780 in dead money by releasing Ojemudia — who's under contract through 2023 — prior to June 1, per OverTheCap.com. Designating him a post-June 1 cut would create $1,041,946 in cap room, with a $253,890 dead charge.

"Teams needing a physical zone corner should be watching Ojemudia's status carefully, because he is talented enough to play somewhere," opined Wharton.

Denver Broncos cornerback Michael Ojemudia (23) in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High.
