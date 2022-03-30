The acquisition of quarterback Russell Wilson will not only resuscitate the Denver Broncos' missing in-action deep passing game but will set the stage for a more productive running game. Last season, the Broncos’ offense was overly reliant on gaining meaningful yards by running the ball, which drove opposing defenses to prioritize loading the box and virtually starved the offense of any opportunity to gain yards when desperately needed.

With Wilson at the helm, defensive coaches will have to change their calculus. The combination of a credible passing offense, combined with uber-talented running back Javonte Williams firmly entrenched as the starter, the Broncos have the potential to put more points on the scoreboard.

Although the Broncos have a budding star at running back in Williams, he will need some help. With former starting running back Melvin Gordon now a free agent, there is an opening for someone on the current roster to earn additional carries.

Enter veteran Mike Boone, who has the potential to take the mantle as Broncos' No. 2.

Boone began his NFL career in 2018 as a college free agent with the Minnesota Vikings. The 5-foot-10 206-pound back is a physical runner with the speed to run past defenders or through them.

Along with running a 4.46-second 40-yard dash, Boone is notorious for running through arm tackles. In 2021, he signed a two-year contract with the Broncos, however, he began the 2021 season on injured reserve due to a quad injury suffered in a joint scrimmage with the Vikings.

Upon his return, with limited playing time, Boone flashed potential. He averaged 8.8 yards on, albeit, just four carries while catching two targets for 22 yards. Despite the small sample size, Boone’s running style was highlighted in a game against the Kansas City Chiefs during NFL Network's, Good Morning Football 'Angry Runs' segment.

The philosophy of Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett and his staff is to leverage the unique skills of the players on the roster. Although Boone and Williams share the same approach to running downhill, there’s still a level of diversity that Hackett can leverage.

A former high school wide receiver, Boone's pass-catching skill and speed give him an advantage against plodding linebackers assigned coverage responsibilities. Mixed with the threat from the Broncos' talented wide receiver corps, Boone could provide Wilson a valuable safety valve in key third-down situations.

The upcoming season could catapult Boone’s NFL career to the next level. He has the physical gifts and mentality to become an important contributor.

But don’t expect GM George Paton to roll out the red carpet for Boone. The veteran back will have to fight for playing time as the Broncos will likely add competition through the draft.

Also, Paton confirmed over the weekend that the door for a potential Gordon return has not completely closed.

