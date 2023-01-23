How Broncos Botched Montrell Washington's Rookie Season

The Denver Broncos need a coach who understands how to get the most out of this young player.

Denver Broncos rookie returner Montrell Washington had a rough season in 2022. The Broncos' surprise fifth-round selection was inactive for the final two games after interim head coach Jerry Rosburg took over for the fired Nathanial Hackett.

Washington's outlook as a Bronco is now in question. With the changing of the guard in the Mile High City, does Washington have a future with the club?

There are a few items to consider with Washington before tossing him out. He was a reach in the draft from a small college. It isn’t his fault that expectations were high because he was taken much too early by the Broncos.

Washington was a project-type of player who was thrust into action too early. Expectations should have been tempered from the beginning, but because the coaching staff wanted a return on the investment early, he was put in a position only to struggle.

Even the coach who benched him — Rosburg — said that the Broncos should not give up on Washington. He stated that he had talent and could improve. The Broncos drafted him too high for a reason because they saw his potential.

It's not time to give up on Washington, and there is evidence to support that claim. He started the season well.

After the first four games of the season, Washington was averaging 15 yards per punt return, and had zero fumbles, while producing a nice 19-yard rush on a gadget play in limited action on offense. In the fifth game, Washington hit the rookie wall hard. He fumbled on a punt return, which led to two more fumbles the following game.

Instead of realizing that Washington was starting to struggle and taking him out of the lineup, the coaching staff kept adding to his responsibilities. He was given more rushing plays and was thrown into the passing game several times over the next eight games.

The coaching staff didn’t do Washington any favors. With a new coaching staff and some experience under his belt, he can still be an effective player.

Washington has talent but wasn’t ready for the jump to the NFL so soon. He needs a good coach to instruct him on when to return the ball and when he should take the touchback or make a fair catch. Better teaching will help him tremendously.

Washington can be effective if used correctly. Think of a Broncos player of old — Glyn Milburn — and that would give you some perspective on how Washington should be used on offense.

Washington can be used as a returner and with the right plays on offense. Getting him into space where his elusiveness would provide the most impact.

Even though Washington has potential, expectations must be tempered. His game can evolve into something special, but it needs to be done the right way.

The Broncos need to ease him into the role more slowly than how it was done in his rookie season. The last thing the Broncos need is to create another Isaiah McKenzie or Kalif Raymond situation where they give up on a similar player too early, only for them to find a nice role elsewhere.

