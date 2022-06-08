4 Fears that Could Keep Broncos' HC Nathaniel Hackett Up at Night

As the birds chirp and the sun shines brightly over Dove Valley, all seemed well during last week’s OTAs. With the bulk of the work by GM George Paton and his scouts now in the rearview mirror, the Denver Broncos have finally acquired their long-sought-after franchise quarterback, along with a bundle of free agents and rookies.

The spotlight now shines as bright as a supernova star on new head coach Nathaniel Hackett and his coaching staff. Getting a good night's sleep must be a difficult task for Hackett.

Visions of injuries befalling the wrong players, in-game adjustments, and perhaps even doubts on whether he is ready to compete against the top NFL coaches, could be causing some restless nights.

However, Hackett’s professional journey has prepared him to be the head coach of the Broncos. The 42-year-old California native and son of a coach has his DNA intertwined with the laces of football.

Hackett began his career as an assistant linebackers coach at U.C. Davis in 2003. In the NFL, all of his jobs have centered on the offensive side of the ball. His career stops include offensive coordinator positions for the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars. His last role was as OC working with QB Aaron Rodgers with the Green Bay Packers.

This is Hackett’s first head-coaching position in any capacity. However, he has made a strong impression on Broncos players with his high energy, innovative use of technology to engage them, and occasional trash-talking to get under the skin of the defense during practices. While all of this is great, the reality for the newly-minted leader is that success or failure rests squarely on his shoulders.

There are safeguards for offensive coordinators but none NFL head coaches. If Hackett isn't sleeping all that well, what could be keeping him up at night?

Nightmare Scenario: Russell Wilson Injury

It’s a no brainer that any NFL squad that loses its franchise quarterback is going to be in a nose-dive trajectory as it reassesses its prospects for the remainder of the season. However, experienced head coaches like Seattle's Pete Carroll have a Ph.D. in navigating through losing their QB1 and a rolodex of ways to adapt the gameplan.

What makes the situation unique for the Broncos is with Hackett being new in this role, his bandwidth is dedicated to installing a sparkling new offense that is focused on taking advantage of Wilson’s skills. Hackett and Wilson are in the honeymoon stage as they install Hackett’s offense.

It’s a critical step in not only game planning but developing communication skills and trust between two of the most important roles on the team. Unfortunately, with all available energy focused on this, the tank is empty regarding developing a Plan B.

The likelihood of Hackett's worst fear coming to fruition is slim. In 10 years as an NFL starter, Wilson has missed exactly three starts.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Facing Off Against the Best

As he looks across the sidelines on gamedays, Hackett will see the faces of some the brightest and most respected head coaches in the NFL. In his inaugural season, he will have to match wits on the biggest stage.

In 2022, Hackett will do his best to knock out four coaches with a Super Bowl pedigree: San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, Baltimore Ravens' John Harbaugh, Los Angeles Rams' Sean McVay, and Kansas City Chiefs' Andy Reid (twice each season). This daunting task has left even veteran coaches on the ropes, and Hackett will need to win in two critical success factors to earn a victory.

Rock-Solid Game Plan for All Three Phases

As an offensive coordinator, Hackett's game-planning experience feels like playing on a traditional chessboard. As a head coach now, he is playing three-dimensional chess.

Hackett must ensure his coaches on defense, special teams and offense work in harmony. As the famous Chinese philosopher Sun Tzu stated, “Every battle is won or lost before it’s ever fought.”

Win the Matchup Battles

Although effective coaching is a critical component for victory, winning in the NFL is foundationally about the skills and abilities of players. High on the priority list of the Broncos' coaching staff is using formation and scheme to place its players in optimum positions to make an impact.

At the same time, the coaches must constantly look for ways to target and exploit opponents who are struggling or take advantage of scheme vulnerabilities. To be successful, Hackett must become adept at masking his teams’ sore spots while baiting his likely overconfident opponent into predetermined trap.

Hackett is not fighting alone. His coaching staff and players will be in his corner. But to ascend beyond his previous experience Hackett should embrace a 'gloves off' mentality. Opponents won’t ease up on him because he is in his first year.

It’s still early, but it looks like Hackett is putting in place the building blocks for a team that has the potential to knock out any opponent it faces.

Follow Mike on Twitter @MHHEvans.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!