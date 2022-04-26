WATCH: Nathaniel Hackett Takes Hilarious Hand-Off from Russell Wilson at OTAs

If the press conferences and initial interviews with Nathaniel Hackett wasn't evidence enough that the Denver Broncos' coaching staff has undergone a sea change, the team's three-minute clip of the new head coach out on the grass during voluntary minicamp will hammer it home.

Hackett, a first-time head coach, got to preside over a voluntary minicamp as that guy and instead of being uptight and overly anxious, he was loose and limber, having a good time with the Broncos' players. Hackett joked it up with new quarterback Russell Wilson and even took a hand-off.

Watch below.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The burst on this guy. Get him a uniform.

In all seriousness, Hackett's energy and enthusiasm is a breath of fresh air on the heels of the three-year reign of the dour Vic Fangio. Hackett, known for being a phenomenal teacher, is cultivating a football environment where the players actually want to be there.

If the guys want to be there, it's step one of the buy-in process. From there, Hackett's got the team in the palm of his hand and can truly lead the Broncos somewhere great — especially with a franchise quarterback in tow.

“It’s just great to be around the guys," Hackett said Monday following practice. "We want to create that environment that people want to be here and that they’re excited to be here. The more guys we get—I’ mean, I’m excited just to get to know them. Especially for me, first time being here with all the coaches, just had a couple weeks with them. It’s just about getting to know the guys.”

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!