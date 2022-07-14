Nathaniel Hackett's New Hotel Strategy Stirs Up Memories of Broncos' SB50 Squad

Skip to main content

Nathaniel Hackett's New Hotel Strategy Stirs Up Brandon McManus' Memories of Broncos' SB50 Squad

Iron sharpens iron.

From the second he walked through the door, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has been focused on restoring unity to his squad. Team bonding can take many different forms, and with training camp now looming large, the Broncos veterans and rookies will soon set up residence in a local hotel to spend more time together as a unit.

It's hardly reinventing the wheel, but Hackett's intentions are very clear — establishing friendships and finding common ground with the players will be pivotal in realizing his greater vision.

“If we’re not a close team, if the guys don’t know each other, if the guys don’t feel great about that guy next to him, then that’s not good,” Hackett explained via Broncos TV. “So I think for me, it’s about those guys bonding, them learning about the Coaches - Coach learning about them. And when you get that tight-knit group then you can get through anything, you can persevere though anything, and I think that’s what we’re trying to accomplish.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Unsurprisingly, the veteran players will have to be the driving force behind fusing everybody together away from the grid-iron. Kicker Brandon McManus is the only player who remains from the Super Bowl 50 roster. He explained how being roommates worked for the 2015 Broncos and how it can therefore work for their 2022 counterparts.

“I’ve always enjoyed it. I’ve enjoyed being just steps away the guy’s rooms, hanging out, watching a movie or playing cards,” McManus said via 9NEWS' Mike Klis

McManus continued reminiscing on the 2015 squad. 

“There’s a big bond there," McManus told Klis. "I think a big factor with our 2015 Super Bowl was we were such a tight-knit group. We would always linger after practice and hang out. … It doesn’t please the wives necessarily but as a football team I do think it has a lot to do with your success.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Using the template of Denver's last Super Bowl win is easier said than done when you consider that McManus is the only man left standing from that famous group. On a more personal level, when a team captain like McManus jumps on board, it shows the younger players that everyone is buying in — even if it means surrendering some well-earned comforts.

While to a large extent, the Broncos have been quick to vanquish the failed Vic Fangio dynamics, the roster is seemingly crying out to be treated as adults. Fangio's frequently gruff and domineering management style didn't always sit easy with veterans, and over time the Broncos are starting to let that be known.

Hackett is obviously steering the ship in a completely new direction, and he feels at ease in giving the veteran players the responsibility to set the tone and demand total professionalism from each other. That undoubtedly makes a bold statement, but it shouldn’t be viewed as any kind of gamble on the first-year head coach's part.

Instead, frame it as forming another essential component on which to build the synergy required to match the Broncos' championship aspirations.

Follow Keith on Twitter @KeithC_NFL.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

In This Article (1)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

Nathaniel Hackett
News

Nathaniel Hackett's New Hotel Strategy Stirs Up Memories of Broncos' SB50 Squad

By Keith Cummings21 seconds ago
Denver Broncos guard Netane Muti (52) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
News

Broncos Player Profile: Netane Muti #52 | IOL

By Erick Trickel19 hours ago
USATSI_11271707
News

Former Broncos TE Matt LaCosse Retires from NFL

By Zack Kelberman23 hours ago
Denver Broncos center Lloyd Cushenberry III (79) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
News

Two Broncos Make Football Outsiders' 'All Boom or Bust' Team

By Bob Morris23 hours ago
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during mini camp drills at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

Russell Wilson Posts Message to his Critics in New Workout Video

By Chad JensenJul 13, 2022
Bradley Chubb, Randy Gregory, and Nik Bonitto
News

Broncos' Fifth Edge Rusher May Not be On the Roster

By Thomas HallJul 12, 2022
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) looks on during minicamp at the ADPRO Sports Training Center.
News

Von Miller Sends Broncos a Bold Message of Support

By Chad JensenJul 12, 2022
Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice talks with Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins during the \"A Conversation With: Condoleezza Rice\" event Thursday, April 28, 2022 at the Mendoza College of Business on campus at Notre Dame in South Bend.
News

Condoleezza Rice is 'Honored' to Become Part-Owner of Broncos

By Keith CummingsJul 12, 2022
Jonathon Cooper
News

Broncos Player Profile: Jonathon Cooper #53 | OLB

By Erick TrickelJul 11, 2022