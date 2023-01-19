Report: Nathaniel Hackett Interviews for Jets' OC Job

As the Denver Broncos hunt for their next head coach, their former head coach is getting back on his feet.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Wednesday that Nathaniel Hackett interviewed for the Jets' offensive coordinator position, potentially succeeding Mike LaFleur, whom New York fired on Jan. 11.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Hackett, of course, lasted all of 15 games as the Broncos' head man, earning his walking papers following a controversy-filled 51-14 loss to the Rams on Christmas Day. At the time of his firing, Denver's offense — Hackett's specialty — ranked 32nd in points per game while the team led the league in penalties.

Prior to surfacing in the Mile High City, Hackett spent three seasons as the Green Bay Packers' OC, a safety-net role he also could assume in 2023.

"I think I've definitely entertained all that," Packers HC Matt LaFleur said on Jan. 9. "I think you can never have enough great coaches, and certainly you guys know how I feel about Nathaniel and the job he did here. But again, just getting started into the evaluation phase. I did talk to him after he got let go in Denver. I know that he needs some family time as well."

Which would set up quite the homecoming when the Broncos host Green Bay next fall.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!