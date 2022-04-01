Skip to main content

Hackett Entrenches Quinn Meinerz as Broncos' RG: 'Very Excited for Him'

Meinerz looks to build on a solid rookie campaign.

Nathaniel Hackett has nailed down another piece to the puzzle known as the Denver Broncos offensive line.

Speaking at the NFL owners meetings, the first-time head coach seemingly let slip that sophomore lineman Quinn Meinerz will be the starting right guard in 2022.

"The sky is the limit for him right now," Hackett said Monday from Palm Beach, Fla. "He’s a guy who didn’t play the whole season. He kind of jumped in there towards the end. I really like what he does. I still remember when he was coming out—he had the videos in the forest working out. I know he’s working out hard right now. He’s going to be a really good right guard for us.”

A third-round pick of small-school Wisconsin-Whitewater, Meinerz was drafted as a developmental project under then-OL coach Mike Munchak, initially slated for second-string duties. But the 6-foot-3, 320-pound blocker was thrust into action ahead of schedule after veteran guard Graham Glasgow suffered a broken ankle last November.

Though he struggled in pass-protection, Meinerz earned solid marks for his run-blocking, routinely paving lanes for Denver's 13th-ranked rushing attack. He graded out as Pro Football Focus' No. 36 OG, 11 spots ahead of Glasgow.

A Hackett-type personality through and through, "The Belly" enters his age-23 campaign entrenched atop the depth chart. Meinerz's upside alone is enough to hold off presumed backup RG Ben Braden, whom the Broncos signed in March to a short-term free-agent deal.

Meinerz, barring any change of heart, likely will operate between Lloyd Cushenberry (or Glasgow) at center and Billy Turner (or a rookie) at right tackle within new OL coach Butch Barry's West Coast scheme.

Excited?

“Oh, yeah. Oh, yeah, he’s a big guy," Hackett said. "He can run off the ball and is very strong. [We’re] very excited for him.”

