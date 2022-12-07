'Increasingly Apparent' Broncos HC Won't Get a Year 2 per NFL.com

Denver Broncos fans are still hoping their beloved team will hit rock bottom so they can look forward to the 'the only way to go is up' mindset. Broncos Country will have to wait at least another week.

While the Broncos lost in humiliating fashion once again, the Indianapolis Colts managed to outdo them with a 54-19 loss on Monday night. When it comes to NFL power rankings, in order to climb, Denver needs other teams to play worse than them.

Has this season come to this? NFL.com's Dan Hanzus provided the latest dose of bitter truths featuring the Broncos in this week’s rankings. Let's take a look.

Broncos Rank: 30

“The offensive struggles of the Broncos have long since entered the realm of the absurd. Sunday's 10-9 loss to the Ravens was more of the same sad story. Denver managed just 272 total yards against a Baltimore defense that was sliced and diced by Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars in the previous week. Russell Wilson was again completely ineffective, as the Broncos scored one touchdown or fewer for the 10th time this season. Whether Denver fans want it or not, Wilson’s huge contract means he’ll get another shot to redeem himself come 2023. It’s becoming increasingly apparent rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett might not be so fortunate.”

Indeed, Klint Kubiak seemed to do everything he could to keep Wilson from slinging the rock by utilizing the ground game to middling success. Wilson only completed 17-of-22 passes for 189 yards against a passing defense that relinquished 321 yards and three touchdowns to Lawrence.

Wilson hasn’t played any better, even with Hackett giving up play-calling duties. The quarterback's play is unacceptable.

Wilson will get another chance in 2023, whether he deserves it or not. Another year of suffering? Time will tell.

If Denver's loss to the Ravens wasn’t enough to hit rock bottom, an unbearable 14th straight loss to the Kansas City Chiefs could do the trick. A loss at home to Denver’s most despised rival will likely cause fans to tune out for the remainder of this trainwreck of a season.

