The Denver Broncos' coaching staff is collectively salivating over what cornerback Patrick Surtain II can achieve in Year 2. What will the game plan be moving forward concerning Denver's elite coverage specialist?

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett was quite reticent to reveal much on the subject and carefully managed to sidestep falling into the trap of spilling too much about the team's Surtain masterplan when he met with the media on Monday.

While it may prove to be a shrewd coaching play to utilize the long game, Hackett still left observers in no doubt about how highly he rates his young cornerback.

“He’s a pain out there (laughs)," Hackett joked with reporters. “Not only is he a great person, but when the guy goes out there, his intelligence of the game, his understanding of the game, his size and skills are pretty premier. Then you throw in all those other [darn] DBs we have to go after every day. They’re doing a great job—all of them. [CB] Pat [Surtain II] is doing a great job and he is a special player.”

In defending the pass, even endeavoring to take away one-half of the field is like seeking out a mythical NFL holy grail, so it’s hardly surprising that Hackett would initially stress strength in depth. It would be understandable if new Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero might have slightly more ambitious plans after happily lucking into Surtain’s prodigious skillset.

Despite his best attempts to play it cool, you get feeling that the rookie defensive coordinator is itching to unleash Surtain's vast potential fully.

“He’s a versatile guy. Obviously, he’s an outside corner,” Evero explained on Tuesday. “He’s played inside in the past, and he has a really good toolset. He’s a versatile player that we really like.”

Rather than telegraphing their signs to the opposing bench, it makes sense for both Evero and Hackett to remain guarded when it comes to their young prodigy. After all, Surtain is still only a relatively tender 22 years old, so following through with a process of incremental progress seems plausible for now.

If truth be told, however, how Surtain burst onto the scene during his rookie campaign provides a perfect launch pad from which to propel him to the next level as a truly game-changing corner.

For Surtain to have maximum impact, it will entail him locking down the Broncos' opponents’ best receiver, and that’s a heavyweight matchup that comes with huge associated risks and rewards. Evero let his guard down just enough to lift the lid on Surtain’s upward trajectory, which would make him perfect for such challenging assignments, but it has to fit with their game planning.

“That’s always a factor,” Evero admitted. “It’s not just that matchup, but you have to see how it affects the other matchups on the field in terms of the gameplan and where you want to rotate coverage. There’s definitely probably a place for that in the future.”

Necessity might indeed become the mother of invention, especially once the superstar passers of the AFC West start taking their swings. So don’t be surprised to see the game of bluff involving Surtain play out an entirely different way when the regular season bullets start flying.

