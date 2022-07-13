The offensive line has been an issue for the Denver Broncos for a few years. While it has been better than most think, it still is only a middle-of-the-pack unit, and it has to improve.

With the addition of quarterback Russell Wilson, the necessity of the Broncos fixing the offensive line increased. Wilson was pressured frequently during his 10-year stint with the Seattle Seahawks, and you don't want the same issue if you're the Broncos.

In the 2020 NFL draft, under a different regime, the Broncos took a chance on a highly-regarded prospect that didn't play a lot in college due to injuries. Netane Muti, despite the injuries in college, had many draft analysts viewing him as a Day 2 pick.

However, Muti has been working and developing over the past two years, and the Broncos' new coaching staff seems to think he is close to being ready.

So with the changes made since drafting him, including an almost 100% new coaching staff, what are the expectations for Muti in the upcoming season and beyond? Let's dive in.

Biography

Muti just turned 23 years old, which bodes well if he can develop. But, at only 23 with two years in the NFL under his belt, and being up for a new contract at age 25 — that's great for his NFL prospects.

Born in Tonga, Muti played high school football in Hawaii as a lineman on both sides of the ball. He initially signed a letter of intent to stay in Hawaii with the Rainbow Warriors, but after an issue with his application due to a test score, he was granted a release and ended up at Fresno State.

College Career

The college football life didn't start easy for Muti with an Achilles injury his freshman year that caused him to redshirt. Then in Year 2, he played in 14 games, allowing the third-fewest sacks and tackles for a loss while being an honorable mention for the All-Mountain-West team. It was a great year and got a lot of scrutiny on Muti.

Then more injuries struck with an Achilles in 2018 after two games, then a Lisfranc foot injury in 2019 after three games. Muti decided to head to the NFL with 19 games played and five in the last two seasons.

All but 91 of his 1,273 snaps came as the left guard, where he allowed 10 total pressures and one sack. His time on the field was limited, but his showing was excellent. Injuries were the most significant cause for concern for NFL teams heading into the draft process.

Draft

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Muti was cleared to participate, and put up fantastic 44 reps on the bench press (225 lbs). However, another concern arose at the Combine as well.

Arm length is important for offensive linemen, and Muti measured at 31-3/4-inches. To put that in perspective, it's the third percentile for offensive linemen, and only five guards have ever measured with shorter arms.

Many draft analysts still viewed Muti as a Day 2-caliber pick, but there was still caution about the injuries. As a result, Muti ended up going significantly later in the draft as he heard his name called with the 181st overall pick by the Broncos (sixth round).

Professional Career

Muti was full of potential and showed that during his limited time on the field in college. However, he would need time to adjust and grow for the NFL. Denver tried giving him time to develop as a depth piece, but he was called upon as a rookie in a game against the Carolina Panthers and then again against the Las Vegas Raiders.

In 122 snaps as a rookie, 72 in pass protection, Muti allowed six pressures and one sack. He struggled in pass protection, according to Pro Football Focus, which graded him with a 40.3 versus the Panthers and 5.5 against the Raiders.

In Carolina, Muti flashed as a run-blocker, earning a PFF grade of 64.4, but in his second action, it was only 34.6. The Raiders beat up on him and made life difficult for the quarterback.

However, there were still enough flashes, and it was known it would take a significant amount of time, plus Muti was still young. It was worthwhile to keep developing him.

In Year 2, Muti started three games, playing in eight, and it was still rough, but improvements were there. He played 317 snaps on offense, with 176 in pass protection, allowing 14 pressures and four sacks.

Muti's worst game was against the Baltimore Ravens, where he was dominated on eight of those 14 pressures and one sack. He earned a 3.0 pass-blocking grade from PFF, but his next lowest was 63.3 against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 12.

Pass protection was Muti's most significant issue and remained his biggest concern. His best trait was what he offered up as a run-blocker, but he struggled when asked to move more in the running game. This led to some concern for Muti with the changing of the coaching staff and a change in the offensive scheme.

2022 Outlook

Nathaniel Hackett and the new coaching staff are bringing in an outside-zone blocking scheme. That requires lateral agility and movement skills, which Muti hasn't shown consistently in the NFL.

However, there is some promising news as the coaching staff has highlighted Muti with how great he is adapting and progressing in the new scheme. That's excellent news because when he was drafted, Muti had such tremendous potential to be a steal, and if he can develop, it would be great for Denver.

There are some reports that Muti is pushing for the starting job at left guard, which makes the reports of Dalton Risner almost being traded during the NFL draft stand out even more.

Muti is working for a starting job, and while he has looked great in practice, it has to carry over into training camp. Practice has to be taken with a grain of salt during the offseason, especially for offensive linemen. They don't have pads on, and contact is limited.

Training camp will feature some padded practices, and Muti needs to stand out. However, the preseason games will be even more vital for Muti as he pushes hard for a starting job on an offensive line that only has two of five positions locked in place.

