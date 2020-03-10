NFL Announces Broncos' 2020 Compensatory Draft Picks

After seemingly dragging their feet for far too long, the NFL has finally announced the compensatory picks for the 2020 NFL Draft. The picks are rewarded based on a ‘secret’ formula in regards to the contract signed by the respective player lost the previous offseason and how that player performed during their first year.

For the Denver Broncos, the team will be adding an additional three selections via the compensatory selections: a fifth-rounder (pick 178), and two sevenths (picks 252 and 254). While these picks are well outside the top-100 and at best are ‘lottery tickets’ when it comes to hitting on a substantial player in the guessing game that is the draft, the picks add value and give GM John Elway capital to move around and add talent to the roster.

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

While the formula for the compensatory selections is kept secret, some such as Nick Korte at ‘Over the Cap’, have come close if not completely cracked the code. Predicting these compensatory picks in advance of the announcement, Korte had the Broncos being rewarded the fifth-round pick for losing offensive lineman Billy Turner to the Green Bay Packers and a seventh-rounder for offensive lineman Max Garcia and cornerback Tremaine Brock, respectively, both of whom signed with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Broncos now officially have 11 picks in the 2020 NFL Draft after dealing the fourth-rounder the team acquired via San Francisco to land A.J. Bouye from Jacksonville. Denver probably will not keep all 11 of these picks, so expect some wheeling and dealing from Elway and the front office in what is shaping up to be a fun and entertaining offseason.

Follow Nick on Twitter @NickKendellMHH and @MileHighHuddle.