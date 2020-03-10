Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

NFL Announces Broncos' 2020 Compensatory Draft Picks

Nick Kendell

After seemingly dragging their feet for far too long, the NFL has finally announced the compensatory picks for the 2020 NFL Draft. The picks are rewarded based on a ‘secret’ formula in regards to the contract signed by the respective player lost the previous offseason and how that player performed during their first year.

For the Denver Broncos, the team will be adding an additional three selections via the compensatory selections: a fifth-rounder (pick 178), and two sevenths (picks 252 and 254). While these picks are well outside the top-100 and at best are ‘lottery tickets’ when it comes to hitting on a substantial player in the guessing game that is the draft, the picks add value and give GM John Elway capital to move around and add talent to the roster.

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

While the formula for the compensatory selections is kept secret, some such as Nick Korte at ‘Over the Cap’, have come close if not completely cracked the code. Predicting these compensatory picks in advance of the announcement, Korte had the Broncos being rewarded the fifth-round pick for losing offensive lineman Billy Turner to the Green Bay Packers and a seventh-rounder for offensive lineman Max Garcia and cornerback Tremaine Brock, respectively, both of whom signed with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Broncos now officially have 11 picks in the 2020 NFL Draft after dealing the fourth-rounder the team acquired via San Francisco to land A.J. Bouye from Jacksonville. Denver probably will not keep all 11 of these picks, so expect some wheeling and dealing from Elway and the front office in what is shaping up to be a fun and entertaining offseason.

Follow Nick on Twitter @NickKendellMHH and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos' Acquisition of Gary Zimmerman in '93 Should Give Elway Confidence to Trade for OT Trent Williams Today

Once upon a time, the Broncos traded to acquire an aging Pro Bowl left tackle and it paid Super Bowl dividends. Could John Elway look to recreate the past with the Trent Williams situation?

KeithCummings

by

Broncofan4real

Realistic Top-15 Mock Draft has Broncos Missing on Top WRs

Based on what we're hearing here at Mile High Huddle, we lay out a realistic top-15 mock draft and the prospect the Broncos land with isn't necessarily the trendiest pick.

Erick Trickel

by

NorthofBorder

Chris Harris, Jr. Reacts Strongly to Broncos' Bouye Trade, Invites Chiefs to 'Call his People'

Chris Harris, Jr. let the Broncos know how he feels about the team's blockbuster trade to acquire CB A.J. Bouye from the Jaguars, sending a not-so-subtle message to one of his team's biggest rivals.

Chad Jensen

by

6Pack

Here's why a Sophomore Slump is Extremely Unlikely for Broncos' QB Drew Lock

Drew Lock is entering year two in the NFL and there's plenty of evidence to suggest he's poised for breakout campaign.

LukePatterson

by

BeGoodBroncos

Free-Agent CB De'Vante Bausby Confirms Broncos Have Been in Contact With his Agent

It sounds like the Broncos really do want De'Vante Bausby back in the fold, even if it's not on a restricted free-agent tender.

Chad Jensen

by

broncobuckeyenomad

Butterfly Effect: How Broncos Could be Affected by Outside Roster Decisions | AFC West

There's always a free-agent butterfly effect. How could the AFC West's roster decisions affect the Broncos' free-agency plan?

BobMorris

by

harris65714

5 Free-Agents who Can Fit Fangio's Scheme & Serve as Broncos' No. 3 Safety

The Broncos could be on the hunt for a replacement to Will Parks. What does the free-agent market offer? There are a handful of viable scheme fits.

Erick Trickel

by

CUBuffinTX

Report: Broncos Poised to 'Spend Big' in Free Agency

Are the Broncos going to be big-time players in the free-agent market later this month? A new report sheds light.

Chad Jensen

by

Steve Atwater 27

Broncos' Potential Free-Agent Frenzy has One Fly in the Ointment

The Broncos will be armed with a legit free-agency war chest. But there is a wet blanket thrown on what could be a free-agent frenzy in Denver.

Chad Jensen

by

MarkLewis

Advanced Analytics Reveal Whether Broncos Were Wise to Acquire 28-Year-Old CB A.J. Bouye

The Broncos need to continue bolstering the cornerback depth chart. If the Broncos look to the free-agent pool, these analytics have to govern their decision-making.

Thomas Hall

by

Thomas Hall