The running backs are going to be a strength of the team. Moving to a wide-zone blocking scheme and putting emphasis on the run will pay dividends for the running backs. This position has both solid starters and good depth.

The fan-favorite is Javonte Williams and projects as the starter after splitting carries with Melvin Gordon last season. William's never-quit attitude combined with great balance made him a weekly candidate for NFL Network's 'Angry Run Award' nearly every week.

The only question surrounding Williams season is this: will he be able to fit well into the wide-zone scheme? If he proves that his vision and decisiveness are up to the task, he will have a huge season.

Backing him up is Gordon. Gordon tested the free-agent waters, but found his way back to the Broncos this offseason. He's a touchdown machine, but his fumbles at inopportune times have fans giving the thumbs down. Fumbles aside, he is a good running back that will be a very good complement to Williams.

Mike Boone missed much of last season with an injury, but he has an intriguing skill set. If he can stay healthy, he could have a solid role as a change-of-pace back and as a target out of the backfield.

Finally, bring on the fullbacks! This offense calls for a fullback and the Broncos have one in Andrew Beck, though Eric Tomlinson purportedly could factor in there. Hopefully, Beck's lead-blocking skills can be as useful as his ability to catch passes out of the backfield.

Starters

Javonte Williams | Fans love his aggressive running style

| Fans love his aggressive running style Andrew Beck (FB) | The converted tight end is the only fullback on the roster

Backups

Melvin Gordon | A late fumble last season cost the Broncos a win against the Chiefs.

| A late fumble last season cost the Broncos a win against the Chiefs. Mike Boone | An explosive, intriguing back, but he must stay healthy this season

Not Making the Cut