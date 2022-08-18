Pat McAfee has become one of the most prolific commentators in sports media. The Pat McAfee Show is a juggernaut and when he speaks on an NFL issue, people listen — not just because he's so often right but because he played at an All-Pro level in the league for eight seasons.

So when McAfee absolutely gushes about the "new" Russell Wilson and the Broncos suddenly boasting the richest owner in the NFL, people stop and take heed. Including Wilson himself, who retweeted McAfee's boistrous take.

"It's a whole new Russell Wilson," McAfee said earlier this week. "And he's what, the richest owner 10x? The [Broncos] owner is the richest owner in all of sports? The Broncos are about to become the team... The Broncos are about to take everything over, aren't they?"

Warning: NSFW

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

McAfee brings up many good points. The Seattle Seahawks ran out of ideas and failed to see the forest for the trees with regard to Wilson.

How can a team have a bonafide franchise quarterback and top-5 player at the position and not go all-in on building around that guy? The Broncos aren't going to make the same mistake.

Everything Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is doing is geared around Wilson. Hackett and Wilson aren't the traditional coach/player duo but rather, they're cultivating a true partnership.

Wilson has never had a collection of offensive line and skill-position talent around him like he does now in Denver. An All-Pro left tackle combined with a starting five balanced well with young talent and veteran experience? Wilson is loving that.

Then you throw in the likes of Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, Albert Okwuegbunam, Javonte Williams, and Melvin Gordon, and Wilson is going to be absolutely loaded for bear on this hunt.

Rob Walton is the 19th-richest man on the planet, according to Forbes, which gives the Broncos every imaginable resource. That's quite the advantage.

It'll be interesting to see how long it takes for all these moving parts to come together and form some chemistry and cohesion. But if there's an equalizer, it's Wilson's decade-long resume in the NFL and all that experience.

If you don't think Wilson is as motivated as ever, then you're not paying attention. He was absolutely fired up on Saturday night as the Broncos hosted the Dallas Cowboys for preseason Game 1. Even though he knew he wouldn't be playing, Wilson suited up and went through his full pre-game warm-up regiment and stayed in uniform on the sideline all game long, fully engaged.

Buckle up and strap in because 2022 is fixin' to provide some fireworks for Broncos Country.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!