Patrick Surtain II had a message for the hundreds of prospects throwing their names in the 2022 NFL draft hat on Tuesday.

In approximately one week, GM George Paton will have his second crack at drafting the next generation of Denver Broncos. This time last year, Paton and company were preparing to draft former Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II with the ninth overall pick.

While some critics rolled their eyes after the first-year GM passed on quarterbacks Justin Fields and Mac Jones, it was Paton who ultimately had the last laugh after Surtain produced a stellar rookie season. The former 2020 SEC Defensive Player of the Year appeared in every game as a rookie, starting 15 contests for Denver.

Surtain logged 58 tackles (45 solo), 14 passes defensed, four interceptions, and returned one to the house for his first career pick-six, which earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week (12) in addition to being named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team. The 22-year-old is the son of three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain, who played for the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs.

The 45-year-old former NFL star coached his son in high school and is now back in the NFL after accepting a defensive coaching assistant position in Miami under new head coach Mike McDaniel. After voluntary OTAs, Surtain was asked on Tuesday what advice he’d give the 2022 NFL draft class.

“Just to prepare the right way,” Surtain said. “Treat yourself like a pro and come in day in and day out like a pro. It’s about treating your body right and those little things. That’ll help you last for the season.”

Richard Sherman, a former perennial All-Pro cornerback in Seattle, called Surtain’s rookie film, “teach tape,” and said he expects big things from ‘PS2’ in 2022. Surtain’s high level of play is the league’s worst kept secret. He will be challenged, though, against the AFC West’s elite playmakers like Davante Adams (Las Vegas Raiders), Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers), and Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs).

“I’m getting more comfortable around the players and developing into a leader this time around,” Surtain said when asked about his biggest level of growth heading into Year 2. “I know the schemes and what to expect. I’m just getting more comfortable. The first year, I was getting my feet wet a little bit, but now I can see myself growing each and every day.”

Part of the comfortability for Surtain was with the Broncos' new coaching staff led by head coach Nathaniel Hackett retaining defensive backs coach Christian Parker. Parker worked previously under Vic Fangio as a defensive assistant but now finds himself on new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's staff coaching his position speciality.

Parker was one of only two defensive coaches Hackett opted to retain from Fangio's staff with former D-line coach Bill Kollar sticking around, albeit in a lesser, advisor role. Keeping Parker was a boon to the secondary, as Surtain explained.

"He helped me prepare a lot last year, so having him again will be beneficial from a secondary standpoint," Surtain sad.

While the changes to the front office, coaching staff, and roster are exciting and long overdue, there’s a lot of unknowns including the style of Evero. The former Los Angeles Rams secondary coach and passing game coordinator is hot off the trail of winning a Super Bowl under head coach Sean McVay and was handpicked by Hackett to lead Denver’s defense. Naturally, the former first-rounder was asked about his new coordinator.

“He’s a very energetic coach and a very positive coach,” Surtain said. “He’s very enthused within the team and he’s locked in with the team. He’s very excited for this year, and I can tell just by the way he comes in the meeting rooms with all that energy. I’m just excited to work with him.”

One of my favorite aspects of Surtain’s game is his preparation. This young man seems to go the extra mile on and off the field to ensure that both body and mind are as sharp as possible to produce the desired results.

Surtain literally walked off the Alabama practice fields and into the NFL last year and didn’t miss a beat as he was challenged to learn multiple cornerback positions including the perimeter and slot. He's already proven to be a hard and humble teammate that shows up to work every day ready to get better.

Those qualities are exactly what earned Surtain the respect of veteran teammates and established voices in the locker room. He's no longer a rookie and will not be asked to sing his former college’s fight song, or carry his teammates pads at practice. Instead, Surtain is a transcendent talent whose goal is now to lead.

"It’s about stepping into that leadership role and learning from guys like ‘K-Jack’ [safety Kareem Jackson], [safety] Justin Simmons, [OLB] Bradley Chubb and all those dudes,” Surtain explained. “I’m going to take it one day at a time and just grow each and every day.”

